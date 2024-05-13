Sharks circle for £138m Man Utd pair, with devastating raid on Ratcliffe to kick off 10-man salvo

Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro are both wanted by the Saudi Pro League this summer

Alongside interest in Casemiro, Saudi Arabian clubs are reportedly looking to deprive Manchester United of Bruno Fernandes, as they are hoping to make 10 high-profile additions to the league.

United boss Erik ten Hag recently suggested it is a joke that United players are constantly linked away from the club. And while the boss is not happy with speculation, it would be unsurprising if there were not a fair few moves this summer.

Indeed, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe now in charge of footballing operations, with his first window ahead of him, moves are almost certain inbound, and that means outbound transfers are required.

There is also some irony in the fact Ten Hag is offended by rumours of people leaving United, when he does not look long for his own job at Old Trafford.

In any case, there is one high-profile United departure apart from his that looks more likely to happen by the day.

Indeed, there has been interest in Casemiro for a while, and that Jamie Carragher told him he should be gone by the end of the season could potentially speed up his exit.

It’s believed Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr are most interested in securing his services, and it’s been reported United will let him go.

The Telegraph has since confirmed that Casemiro is wanted in the Saudi league, as is one of his elite teammates.

Saudi clubs want Casemiro and Fernandes

Indeed, alongside the ‘push’ to sign Casemiro, there is ‘huge interest’ in his midfield partner Fernandes, as per the report.

It’s said the snare of the United captain is being discussed within the league, though it’s ‘far less likely’ than a move for Casemiro.

If the Red Devils were to be deprived of both players – who cost approximately £138million together – that would be an awful start for Ratcliffe in attempting to elevate his new club back to the summit of world football.

The Saudi Pro League interest showcases the ambition of the league after depriving European sides of some top players last summer.

That desire to continually grow the league will see attempts to make ’10 marquee signings’ this summer.

Prem goalkeeper pair wanted

Alongside the pursuit of Casemiro and Fernandes, more high-profile Premier League players will be courted.

The Telegraph states ‘ambitious moves’ are being planned for Liverpool and Manchester City men Alisson and Ederson.

Mohamed Salah could also potentially depart Anfield, with the report confirming the renewed push for the Egyptian star this summer.

Indeed, it appears the majority of the Saudi Pro League’s raids will be made on the Premier League, and it’s thought English sides would be willing to do business given the higher prices they can get for players than if they were to be sold elsewhere.

