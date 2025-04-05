Alan Shearer has urged Ruben Amorim to swoop for Ipswich Town ace Liam Delap, saying he is ‘better than anything Manchester United have got up front’.

Amorim has asked the Man Utd hierarchy to sign him a new centre-forward this summer as he has been left disappointed by Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee. The Red Devils have been in the market for a top-quality No 9 for several years but have never managed to find the right option.

That could change this summer, but only if United drum up funds for a potential deal by selling unwanted players.

Options include Delap, Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen. Amorim would love to reunite with Gyokeres, having worked with him at Sporting CP, though the Swedish hitman is also a concrete target for Arsenal.

Shearer has billed Delap as Ipswich’s ‘standout’ performer this campaign and has suggested both United and Chelsea enter negotiations to try and sign him.

“Big clubs will be looking at him, because I think he’s got something about him,” Shearer said (via the MEN). “He’s got an arrogance about him, which I really like and he’s got an aura.

“He’s already been linked with a number of clubs in the Premier League and looking at who he’s been linked with I think he can go in and command a starting role, because he’s better than anything Man Utd have got up front. He’s also better than anything Chelsea have got up front, so the answer is simple – yes, he would start for those clubs.

“I think the good sign is that he’s done really well in a struggling team and has, without a doubt, been the standout. They’ll do well to keep hold of him and Ipswich fans will not want to hear that.”

Shearer continued: “Delap has been one of the standouts in a really poor season for Ipswich and it’s difficult when you’re up against it every single week to stand out but he’s been one that has.

“Ipswich fans won’t want to hear it, but it’s inevitable that he’ll be linked with massive football clubs because he’s a really good talent. They’re sat on something special are Ipswich. They put their neck on the line and paid the money for him and they’ve done very well with him.

“Delap has stood out this season which unfortunately means that he will attract the attention of the big clubs. It’s going to be very difficult for Ipswich to keep hold of him, particularly because if, as expected, they’re going to get relegated.

“Having had a taste of the Premier League, he won’t want to go back to the Championship.”

Delap outscoring Hojlund

While Hojlund has notched just three goals in 25 Premier League games this term, Delap’s record stands at 11 goals in 29 appearances.

The Englishman is establishing himself as a great all-round striker who is capable of creating chances for himself and also finishing off opportunities in the box.

Plus, at 22 years of age, Delap has time to get even better and eventually become an elite goalscorer.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed United’s interest in Delap, who has been affectionately labelled a ‘monster’ in front of goal.

Although, TEAMtalk understands Chelsea have placed him right at the top of their striker wish list for the summer.

Man Utd news: Triple Serie A deal; McTominay speaks out

Meanwhile, United hold interest in three Serie A stars as they prepare for their big summer rebuild.

The list includes £38m-rated Fiorentina defender Pietro Comuzzo and Como forward Assane Diao.

Scott McTominay left for Napoli last summer and has enjoyed a great first season in Italy.

The midfielder has now opened up on his United exit and him being ‘misprofiled’ while at Old Trafford.

