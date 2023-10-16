Sheikh Jassim to deal Man Utd crushing blow by purchasing ‘Big Six’ rivals after Glazers snub

Sheikh Jassim could leave Manchester United embarrassed by taking over at Premier League rivals Tottenham after being left frustrated in his takeover bid by the Glazers, according to reports.

Sheikh Jassim, the former Prime Minister of Qatar, has made several offers to buy Man Utd in recent months, after the Glazer family announced they were considering selling the club in November 2022. Sheikh Jassim’s final proposal came in at a whopping £5billion, but talks between the two parties crumbled last week, according to multiple sources including BBC Sport, The Telegraph and Sky Sports.

It has been reported that the Glazers have increased their asking price on several occasions, leaving the Qatari banker frustrated and resulting in him ultimately leaving the takeover process.

Sheikh Jassim’s bid was the only one which would have taken over Man Utd completely. British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe is now close to agreeing a 25 per cent stake in the Red Devils worth £1.3bn.

While that deal would move Man Utd closer to ending their turbulent relationship with the Glazers, both Gary Neville and the Man Utd Supporters Trust have voiced their concerns.

Now, in a significant twist, it has been claimed that Sheikh Jassim could get revenge on Man Utd and the Glazers by becoming a partial owner of one of their English competitors. According to the Daily Express, Sheikh Jassim could now submit an offer for Tottenham.

While current Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy does not want to leave, he admitted last month he would consider bids for a partial sale. This is something Sheikh Jassim might capitalise on to finally get into the Premier League ownership game.

And if Sheikh Jassim follows up on that initial purchase with a big-money offer, then he may be able to tempt Levy into a U-turn, and end up becoming Spurs’ outright owner.

Such a takeover would give Spurs the funds to improve Ange Postecoglou’s squad further, helping them to build on their great start to the season and potentially challenge the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal over the coming years.

If Sheikh Jassim does act on his reported interest in Spurs, then it would leave Man Utd supporters wondering what might have been.

Man Utd have been linked with some huge names during the takeover negotiations, but now three transfers in particular appear to have gone up in smoke.