Shock Man Utd interest in former Liverpool star revealed, as De Gea eyes Serie A move

Man Utd like the look of an ex-Liverpool star

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on former Liverpool defender Neco Williams ahead of a shock move, while David de Gea is getting closer to finally returning to first-team football.

Williams was born in Wrexham but came through the Liverpool academy before making his senior debut for the Merseyside giants in October 2019. The right-back, who has also played as a left-back or right midfielder on occasions, went on to play 33 times for Liverpool, chipping in with six assists.

Williams had a loan spell at Fulham during the second half of the 2021-22 season before joining Nottingham Forest in a £17million deal that summer.

Overall, the full-back has made 68 appearances for Forest, with 32 of those coming last season.

DON’T MISS – The biggest Manchester United transfers of all time: Leny Yoro enters top 10 after £52m move

Williams’ Forest contract still has two years left to run, but the East Midlands side are having to fend off interest in his services.

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, West Ham United have failed with a bid to sign Williams.

But West Ham are not the only side keen on raiding Forest for the 23-year-old. Bailey adds that Man Utd are monitoring him too as they try to find a new right-back who can replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka and provide Diogo Dalot with competition and cover.

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are the other Premier League clubs that have been impressed by Williams’ performances for Forest.

Man Utd transfers: Surprise Neco Williams link

Man Utd’s main target for the right-back position is currently Noussair Mazraoui. Earlier on Saturday, it emerged that West Ham’s move for the Bayern Munich defender has collapsed, allowing Man Utd to move back into pole position for him.

But if Red Devils chiefs Dan Ashworth and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are unable to complete a deal for Mazraoui, then they could enter formal talks with Forest for Williams instead.

While Williams might end up moving to Old Trafford at some point in the future, goalkeeper De Gea left Man Utd when his contract expired last summer.

Despite helping Man Utd win trophies such as the Premier League, Europa League and FA Cup, De Gea has been unable to find a new club so far.

The shot-stopper has held talks with Saudi Pro League representatives but has opted against heading to the Middle East.

De Gea would rather continue playing at a high level in Europe and Italian club Genoa are set to give him that opportunity.

As per Gianluca Di Marzio, Genoa have informed De Gea’s agent that they are interested in signing him. The Spaniard is ‘open’ to joining and testing himself out in Serie A for the first time.

Genoa must now draw up a contract and send it to De Gea’s camp. They will need to make him one of the best-paid players at the club as the 33-year-old previously earned a huge £375,000 a week at Man Utd.

Should De Gea complete a move to Genoa, then he will link up with Italy international Mateo Retegui and Liverpool-linked midfielder Morten Frendrup.

READ MORE: How Leny Yoro compares to current Man Utd centre-back options, with clear Martinez similarities