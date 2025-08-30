Manchester United could have an unexpected decision to make in the final hours of the transfer window after Juventus set their eyes on a player who only arrived at Old Trafford last summer, according to reports in Italy.

The main candidates to leave Man Utd before the transfer deadline on Monday are obvious. Alejandro Garnacho is on the verge of joining Chelsea and Rasmus Hojlund is set for a move to Napoli, while United are still trying to place Antony, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia elsewhere. In addition, there are question marks over their current goalkeepers.

But there’s now a fresh exit lead for another player United might not have been expecting to shift so soon, after a report in the Italian press revealed Juventus’ plans to make an approach for a defender.

Noussair Mazraoui is the player in question and Gazzetta Dello Sport is the source claiming Juventus have internally put him forward as an option in their search for a right wing-back.

The story starts with Juventus being willing to offload Nico Gonzalez, who could move to Atletico Madrid. Juventus would be interested in Nahuel Molina in return to solve their right-back search, but the interest doesn’t seem to be mutual.

Thus, the Old Lady are drafting up some alternatives and Mazraoui is reportedly top of the list of plan Bs.

According to the pink paper, Juventus will ask United for Mazraoui on loan, with the Morocco international almost ready to return from injury.

Whether United would agree to a loan exit for Mazraoui is up for debate. He played 57 times in his debut season, an appearance tally matched only by Bruno Fernandes.

Mazraoui has a contract until 2028 at Old Trafford, where he offers Ruben Amorim an option at right wing-back, left wing-back or even as part of the back three.

Therefore, it would be strange for United to deprive themselves of that kind of useful option without a significant transfer fee.

Mazraoui transfer alternatives

If United resist any attempt by Juventus to take Mazraoui, he will continue to compete with Diogo Dalot in his preferred position of right-back.

Juventus would be forced to look at some other options, with Gazzetta Dello Sport naming Arnau Martinez from Girona as another player on their shortlist.

The Bianconeri have also been linked with Lille’s Edon Zhegovra as a more attacking option but face competition from Marseille.

Juventus have left themselves light at right-back with today’s sale of Nicolo Savona to Nottingham Forest. They signed Joao Mario from Porto recently, but he’s still on a learning curve and centre-back Pierre Kalulu has been deployed at wing-back so far.

Man Utd transfer news: Latest headlines

Man Utd ‘ready to pounce’ for £200,000-a-week midfielder Chelsea got rid of for £34m

How Man Utd Rasmus Hojlund sale will be triggered after loan exit agreed

Bruno Fernandes ‘open’ to shock MLS move as Man Utd stance softens

Was Mazraoui United’s best Bundesliga signing?