Manchester United are exploring a move for yet another defender and Fabrizio Romano has confirmed a high profile free agent would “love to go to Man Utd” despite previously spending six years at one of their biggest Premier League rivals.

It’s already been a monumental summer at Old Trafford, with four major signings already sealed. Three of those are defenders (Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs De Ligt, Leny Yoro), with striker Joshua Zirkzee the other to arrive.

Major changes in defence were always expected given that area of the pitch was by far and away the club’s biggest weakness last season.

However, despite signing three new defenders and making a new midfielder their next priority, Man Utd are also exploring a move for a new left-back.

Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia were both besieged by injuries last term. Neither player is fit to face Fulham in Friday night’s Premier League opener, meaning Diogo Dalot, new signing Mazraoui or centre-back Lisandro Martinez will deputise on the left side.

Manager Erik ten Hag recently confirmed right-back Mazraoui is a viable option for the left-back role.

“We were looking and we can sort problems over the left side,” Ten Hag said. “For instance Licha Martinez and Diogo Dalot are capable of playing there.

“Mazraoui is an additional one who can fill the position as long as Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia aren’t in the team.”

But despite having an abundance of options to cover for Shaw and Malacia, both Fabrizio Romano and the Athletic have confirmed a new left-back is being sought.

Man Utd seeking new left-back

Man Utd’s initial plan prior to the summer window opening was to sign a young player who would challenge and eventually replace Shaw.

Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez was on United’s radar, though with priority given to more pressing moves, United no longer have the funds available for a major signing of that type.

Instead, Man Utd are exploring the free agent market and had held discussions with Mario Hermoso who left Atletico Madrid on June 30.

United ultimately elected to swerve Hermoso, with the Athletic then stating discussions had been held over the signing of Marcos Alonso.

The 33-year-old is known for being an ultra-attacking left-back and a menace at set pieces.

Alonso previously scored 25 Premier League goals and provided 16 assists during a six-year spell with Chelsea where he won the Premier League, Champions League and four other major trophies.

Alonso is now a free agent having departed Barcelona at the end of the 2024/25 campaign. According to a fresh update from transfer guru Romano when speaking to GiveMeSport, Alonso would love to sign on the dotted line for Man Utd.

Marcos Alonso wants Man Utd

“Marcos Alonso would love to go to Manchester United,” declared Romano. “He has been offered to Manchester United in recent weeks, but there is nothing really concrete or advanced into it so far.

“I think Manchester United will take some time before deciding who the player they really want to cover that position is, and will save their budget, save their money, and put their effort into a deal for the midfield.

“They need a new midfielder, and the idea is to make it happen as the next step in the summer transfer window.”

As Romano suggested, the midfielder move will take priority, though it should not come as a surprise to see Man Utd make a cheap and cheerful left-back move in the final days of the window.

Man Utd signed Sergio Reguilon via the loan route last summer to provide cover for Shaw and Malacia. A similarly cost-effective move – be it a loan or free agent pick-up – is possible again.

