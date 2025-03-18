A recent Manchester United signing that took a Premier League rival by surprise already has Wayne Rooney weak at the knees.

Jim Ratcliffe has made a conscious effort to give United’s outlook on new signings a whole new perspective. Gone are the days of ‘Hollywood’ signings like Cristiano Ronaldo (second spell) and Casemiro. While players like those were world beaters in their day, they were well past their prime when arriving at Old Trafford, yet still pocketed gigantic salaries.

Instead, all of United’s six major first-team arrivals in the INEOS era thus far were aged 26 or under at the time of their arrivals. Furthermore, the Red Devils are putting greater emphasis on hoovering up stars of the future.

Headlining Man Utd’s youthful recruitment drive are the two youngsters lured away from Arsenal – Ayden Heaven and Chido Obi.

The former, 18, was signed from Arsenal in January, though has already been thrust into the spotlight amid a swathe of defensive injuries.

Heaven has not only survived but thrived on the unexpected chances afforded by Ruben Amorim. He’s looked an assured presence on the left of a back three and after a sterling showing against Real Sociedad last week, produced another fine display against Leicester on Sunday.

Reacting to the centre-back’s displays and his performance against the Foxes in particular, Man Utd legend, Wayne Rooney, heaped lofty praise on the talented teen.

“He has come in from Arsenal so he knows what it is like to be at a big club; I think that will have helped him,” said Rooney while appearing on Match of the Day 2.

“He doesn’t look like he is playing with pressure, he looks calm, he’s composed, he gives them good balance with his left foot, he looks quick and he looks like he likes defending. I think he is a real coup for Manchester United.”

After losing Chido Obi to Man Utd last summer, seeing Heaven walk that same path six months later was a bitter pill to swallow for the Gunners.

What’s more, Arsenal had even offered Heaven a new contract, though the appeal of joining Man Utd proved irresistible.

Early injury update after Ayden Heaven stretchered off

Unfortunately for Heaven, his outing against Leicester was cut short early in the second half upon being stretchered off through injury.

The defender quickly signalled to the bench and after receiving treatment from the medical team for around five minutes, was replaced by Toby Collyer.

Speaking to the BBC post-match, Amorim offered his early assessment of the situation.

“We have to evaluate during the week,” said the United boss. “He’s a young kid and he doesn’t know how to explain what he’s feeling – it is a hard one for us to know. He’s a bit calm now but we have to assess in the week.”

Asked again for an update in his post-match press conference, Amorim said much the same.

“We will see next week,” he added. “It’s hard to understand because even when he’s on the ground, he can’t speak, he doesn’t know how to explain what he’s feeling because he’s so young. It’s hard to understand what he’s feeling.”

The Manchester Evening News subsequently reported Heaven was spotted leaving Leicester’s stadium wearing a protective boot on his right foot and lower leg.

But in their mind, the fact Heaven was walking ‘unaided’ (without crutches) should hopefully be a ‘positive sign.’

