Shock Man Utd striker approach given green light by controversial character – ‘I don’t see the problem with this’

Erik ten Hag interest in bringing former Chelsea frontman Timo Werner to Manchester United on loan in January has been given a major thumbs up by a much-maligned figure.

The Germany forward has reportedly been cleared to leave RB Leipzig in January on loan just 18 months after his return to the Bundesliga after an il-fated spell at Stamford Bridge. And with Werner made available, the 27-year-old could find himself making a surprise return to the Premier League.

Werner struggled badly during that two-year spell at Stamford Bridge, scoring just 23 goals across 89 appearances; just one of numerous big-money striker signings who had faltered in SW6.

As a result, it was no surprise when he opted to return to his former club, where in his first spell he had scored an impressive 95 goals in 159 appearances.

However, Werner’s time back at the Red Bull Arena has not worked out as planned and the 57-times capped Germany attacker has struggled to replicate the fine form he displayed that convinced Chelsea to shell out a significant £47.5m.

Indeed, Werner has slipped to fourth-choice striker under coach Marco Rose, who is blessed with solid options given they boast much-coveted duo Benjamin Sesko and Lois Openda, as well as Danish striker Yussuf Poulsen.

That has led to speculation that Werner could be heading back to England with the likes of Crystal Palace, West Ham and Fulham among the clubs keen.

However, we exclusively revealed on Monday that Werner is unsure whether to return to the Premier League after his ill-fated spell with Chelsea.

But reports on Tuesday have since revealed the player is also emerging as a possible target for Ten Hag, who urgently needs more attacking options at Manchester United.

Mark Goldbridge backs Man Utd to sign Timo Werner

That initial interest has been met with plenty of sceticism, not least from Roy Keane, who has previously expressed his frustration at the Werner’s efforts in front of goal.

However, speaking on his YouTube channel, the controversial Mark Goldbridge feels a possible loan approach for Werner makes plenty of sense and that a temporary spell at Old Trafford would tick plenty of boxes.

“Manchester United have enquired about the signing of Timo Werner. He is on the club’s list,” Goldbridge began while reflecting on reports from Sky Deutschland about Ten Hag’s apparent interest.

Explaining why the signing could tick a lot of boxes, he added: “I’ve always quite liked Timo Werner. In the right circumstances, he’s a very good player.”

With United’s incomings likely to be limited in January, Goldbridge argues that a temporary spell for the 27-year-old makes plenty of sense.

“It’s a loan deal… it costs you 150 grand a week until the end of May… I just don’t see the problem with it.

“I get why people are being derogatory… but when you think about it pragmatically, we do need more options [to play up front].”

Goldbridge concluded: “If you can bring in someone of the quality of Timo Werner on loan to help us through to the summer, I don’t think it’s a terrible idea.”

Leipzig open to forward’s exit

RB Leipzig’s sporting director Rouven Schroder has already opened the door for Werner to leave, stating recently: “We will have players who have something else in mind.

“We will face that. Quite openly, very clearly.

“If someone has the idea that they want to do something different, then we will deal with it.”

Werner is contracted to the Bundesliga side until summer 2026 and has 18 goals and four assists from 52 appearances during his second spell – a goal contribution every 2.88 games.

