Shock Man Utd transfer target has just shown he’ll dominate midfields at Old Trafford

Noah Sadiki showed why Manchester United are interested in the midfielder by producing a brilliant performance in Sunderland’s 1-0 win over Newcastle United.

Sadiki spent two seasons at Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise before completing a £15million move to Sunderland in the summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old has quickly established himself as a key figure in their midfield, helping the newly-promoted side enjoy a brilliant start to the 2025/26 season.

“We can forget that he is only 20,” manager Regis Le Bris said last month.”He is a really good player. He has a different personality but I think he is really smart to understand what is needed to go further.

“He looks at what type of specific profile he needs to progress – technical, physical. You don’t always find the same profile with every player – he has own characteristics but I think they fit well with the demands of the Premier League.

“At the same time, though, you have to have the mentality to learn and be aware of what the characteristics of your environment are and what you need to do to improve. What can I do to get better? What advice do I need to take from other members of the team?

“He has this combination of talent on one side, then on the other side, the ability to learn.”

Man Utd interest

Our transfer insider Graeme Bailey recently confirmed that Manchester United are paying close attention to Sadiki, as Old Trafford sources confirm he has been under their watch since well before his move to England last summer.

As we have continually stated, United manager Ruben Amorim views strengthening in midfield as his top priority in the coming transfer windows.

Casemiro is out of contract at the end of the 2025/26 season and would have to agree to a sizeable cut in salary if he’s going to stay at Old Trafford, with his current deal worth a base salary of £350,000-per-week.

Kobbie Mainoo is looking to leave in search of regular first-team football, while Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte have also been linked with moves away.

Sources have revealed that Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and Brighton’s Carlos Baleba are the names at the top of their shortlist.

But United will face major obstacles in their pursuit of all three midfielders.

Baleba is valued at over £100million, Anderson is attracting interest from Manchester City and a move for Wharton may depend on whether Champions League football is achieved.

“When he was at Blackburn we sat down and spoke about shooting for the stars and playing for England,” Wharton’s agent told talkSPORT.

“So how do you get there? Personally I think to play for England you have to play Champions League, to play in the Champions League you have got to play for one of the top teams in one of the top leagues.”

United will have to look at potential alternatives and Sadiki would be a shrewd signing for Amorim’s side.

Sadiki vs Newcastle

Sadiki started alongside Granit Xhaka in the middle of the park and played a key role in the 1-0 win over Newcastle, which came via an own goal from Nick Woltemade.

His relentless work ethic and tireless pressing brought an infectious energy to Le Bris’ side, making it a difficult afternoon for Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Lewis Miley.

“Sunderland fans say 70 per cent of the earth’s surface is covered by water and the other 30 per cent by Noah Sadiki,” commentator Peter Drury said on Sky Sports.

The 20-year-old had 49 touches, completed 32 of his 39 passes at a success rate of 82 per cent and made five passes into the final third. He also completed two successful dribbles, more than any other player on the pitch.

In terms of defensive work, Sadiki made one tackle, two interceptions and four recoveries against Newcastle while winning three of his four ground duels.

Following the game, The Chronicle Live did their player ratings and said: “[Sadiki] went about his usual job and gave Newcastle no time to breathe in the middle of the pitch.”

Sunderland site Roker Report gave him a 9/10 and added: “[Sadiki] was absolutely everywhere hassling the opposition, made himself a real nuisance all over the pitch.”

His performance against Newcastle also led to a lot of praise from fans on social media.

On Reddit, one Manchester United fan said: “They got [N’Golo] Kante lite in Sadiki.”

On X, another said: “FAO Man Utd. Sign Noah Sadiki at all costs. Absolute gem of a player.”

One suggested: “Sadiki would be a really good Baleba alternative.”

The DR Congo international is now set to represent his country at the Africa Cup of Nations and it wouldn’t be surprising if United scouts followed his progress at the tournament.

