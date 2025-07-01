Marcus Rashford’s brother and agent is working hard on securing the forward a move overseas after David Ornstein confirmed it was game over as far as his Manchester United career is concerned, and with a new Bundesliga suitor strongly considering an offer to rival the player’s ‘dream’ transfer.

The 27-year-old suffered a high-profile falling out with Ruben Amorim soon after the Portuguese’s appointment as Manchester United manager, with the 62-times capped England star joining Aston Villa on loan for the second half of the 2024/25 campaign.

And while that move to Villa Park saw Rashford thrive under the management of Unai Emery – the player scoring four times and adding six assists in 17 appearances – the Midlands’ outfit decided against taking up their option of signing the player for the permanent £40m agreement they struck with United at the time.

As it stands, Rashford is now due to report back for pre-season training at United’s Carrington training complex on July 7, though with the player cleared to leave on a permanent basis and the player too making clear his wish to leave, efforts to find him a new club are ongoing.

Discussing the player’s situation for The Athletic, Ornstein has provided an update on the state of play around the 142-goal star.

“Marcus Rashford is prioritising a move abroad if he leaves Manchester United this summer,” Ornstein explained. “The 27-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa, but they decided against activating a £40m option to buy.

“The forward still has three years left on his Old Trafford deal, but does not appear to be part of their plans. Although a sale would be United’s wish, Rashford is also open to leaving on loan or as part of a swap deal if suitable opportunities arise. His entire career so far has been spent in England and solutions might come from there before the transfer window closes.

“However, Rashford currently favours a switch overseas and ideally one that would enable the England international to compete for titles. In the meantime, he intends to report with the majority of United’s squad for the start of pre-season training on July 7.”

Quite where Rashford will end up remains shrouded in mystery, though an update from BILD has now revealed Bayern Munich are strongly considering a surprise approach for the star to team up with England teammate Harry Kane next season.

Rashford to Bayern Munich? What’s next….?

The Bundesliga champions are in the market for a new winger after losing Leroy Sane at the end of his contract. The former Manchester City star has officially completed his free-transfer switch to Galatasaray from Tuesday.

And while the likes of Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo, both of Liverpool, have been linked, the path towards Rashford looks an altogether straight-forward path.

And according to their report, Bayern are giving serious thought to a possible move having been ‘impressed’ with his form and attitude at Villa last season and having also been made aware of United’s £40m (€46.6m, $55.1m) asking price – a fee well within their reach.

And while an official approach is yet to be made, it remains to be seen whether a move to Germany, and Bayern, would tempt the player.

The Bundesliga giants could certainly fulfil Rashford’s desire to challenge for titles, though they aren’t his dream destination with sources adamant the player is still holding out for a move to Barcelona.

Indeed, our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher exclusively confirmed a move to the Nou Camp was still very much the player’s number one objective just a matter of days after his move to Villa Park had been finalised.

As it stands, though, Barcelona are pursuing the signing of Nico Williams. And while negotiations in bringing the Spain winger to Catalonia look fraught with difficulties, any signing would surely kill Rashford’s hopes of moving to the Nou Camp himself.

That said, he could look to see how the Williams situation plays out and knowing that a breakdown of that transfer could yet open the door for him to make the move instead….

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed United have rejected the chance to sign a clinical striker who previously lit up the Premier League despite being offered a deal, while another club have quickly swept in and secured an agreement.

The transfer guru has also deemed another striker United are chasing as an ‘almost impossible deal’, leaving the club to focus instead on an alternative signing.

That could still yet prove to be Viktor Gyokeres – still heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford – though the true cost of what a possible deal will now potentially cost could ultimately put Sir Jim Ratcliffe and United’s money men well and truly off.

Any United transfer moves, though, could at least now be aided by an imminent Real Madrid transfer, which will ultimately help put some much-needed additional funds into the Old Trafford kitty.

