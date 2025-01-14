Man Utd target shock Marcus Rashford replacement amid Barcelona ‘priority’ claim

Manchester United have surprisingly identified Red Bull Salzburg ace Nene Dorgeles as a replacement for Barcelona target Marcus Rashford, it has been revealed.

Ruben Amorim and Man Utd are in need of attacking reinforcements, especially as at least one forward could leave Old Trafford this month. While Joshua Zirkzee has decided to stay, Rashford has admitted his desire for a ‘new challenge’ while Alejandro Garnacho is in talks to join Napoli.

United are hopeful of adding Paris Saint-Germain’s Randal Kolo Muani to their striker ranks before the winter deadline, though he is not the only forward in their sights.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that little-known Mali international Dorgeles could take up Rashford’s place in the United squad.

The Red Devils have ‘added Dorgeles to their shortlist’ amid his exciting performances in Austria.

United are ‘monitoring’ Dorgeles’ development and have held ‘initial talks’ to learn his availability and how much he will cost.

United will ‘keep working’ on this before deciding to launch a concrete bid for the 22-year-old.

While Dorgeles is not a big name and will be relatively unknown to United fans, he does appear to have a very bright future ahead of him.

The player mainly likes to operate on the left flank but can be used anywhere across the forward line, which should help him adapt to Amorim’s system.

Dorgeles has notched six goals and six assists in 27 games for Salzburg this season, while also representing Mali on 20 occasions.

Marcus Rashford eyeing Barcelona switch

There has also been an update on Rashford’s prospective move out of United. Catalan newspaper Sport state that Rashford has decided Barcelona as his ‘priority’ destination this month.

Rashford ‘wants to join’ Barca and the Blaugrana are eager to complete a loan deal, even if they have to offload at least two players first.

There is a major transfer battle between Barca and AC Milan brewing for the English winger.

French outlet L’Equipe have revealed that Milan are prioritising Rashford’s capture over Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker as they can only sign one British player per year.

Milan are expected to make official contact for Rashford today (Tuesday).

TEAMtalk understands that United are willing to facilitate Rashford’s exit, having opened up to a potential loan transfer.

Borussia Dortmund and Napoli have also been linked with the 27-year-old. As it stands, though, Barca and Milan seem to be best-placed to land him.

After United knocked Arsenal out of the FA Cup on Sunday, Amorim was asked if Rashford will play for his boyhood club again. The Portuguese said: “I don’t know. I don’t know, we’ll see.

“He is a player for Manchester United. We’ll see.

“He has to work. He has to represent this club, and he loves this club, but I have to make choices. [I] already spoke about how I make the choices. So it is what it is.

“So let’s continue. Let’s see the next game. And like I said, I have to make a selection.”

Man Utd transfers: Kolo Muani update; midfielder setback

Meanwhile, United will have to act swiftly if they are to make Kolo Muani their new centre-forward.

Italian outlet La Repubblica claim Kolo Muani has accepted Juventus as his next destination after the Serie A giants opened talks with PSG.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that United view the Frenchman as a ‘concrete’ striker option, though a deal is slipping through Amorim’s fingers.

Sunderland’s Jobe Bellingham is another player United are braced to miss out on.

As per the Spanish media, Real Madrid are keen on signing Bellingham to play alongside his older brother Jude.

The younger Bellingham finds a move to Madrid ‘appealing’, though it is likely to happen in the summer rather than during January.

