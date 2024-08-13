Man Utd plot shock move for former Chelsea star as Dan Ashworth eyes bargain solution to glaring problem

Manchester United are keen on signing a new left-back despite tying up a deal for Noussair Mazraoui and a former Chelsea man is on their shortlist, per reports.

Mazraoui is expected to be announced as a new Red Devils player imminently alongside his Bayern Munich teammate Matthijs de Ligt in a double deal worth around £60m.

Mazraoui, 26, generally plays as a right-back but can also feature as a left-back when required, and that was a key reason why Man Utd decided to bring him in.

Injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia left Erik ten Hag short of options in the position last term, but the manager still wants more cover.

According to The Athletic, ex-Chelsea star Marcos Alonso has been discussed as a potential option by Man Utd’s recruitment chiefs.

The 33-year-old is a free agent after his contract with Barcelona expired at the end of last season and he would be open to returning to the Premier League.

He has plenty of experience at the highest level and would be a good option for the Red Devils from a financial point of view.

Man Utd eye Marcos Alonso move

As things stand, Man Utd’s priority is to sign a new midfielder and their top target is Paris Saint-Germain star Manuel Ugarte.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the Red Devils must sell players before they can afford his £50m price tag.

Dan Ashworth is actively looking to sell several players including Scott McTominay, Casemiro and Victor Lindelof to fund the move for Ugarte.

With that in mind, snapping up Alonso on a free transfer could prove to be an excellent bit of business for the Red Devils. He would likely sign a one-year deal at Old Trafford if they do pursue a deal.

The Athletic adds that Man Utd have also held discussions with Mario Hermoso’s agents in recent days. The 29-year-old is also a free agent after leaving Atletico Madrid.

However, the report claims that the Red Devils are ‘not actively pursuing’ Hermoso at this time, suggesting that Alonso is their top target for the left-back position.

The Spaniard spent six years with Chelsea between 2016 and 2022. He made 212 appearances for the Blues, scoring 29 goals and winning six major trophies in the process, including a Premier League title and the Champions League.

He struggled with a back injury last season and featured just eight times for Barcelona as a result, hence why they decided against renewing his contract.

