Shock next step for Man Utd defender as Fabrizio Romano reveals loan offer from French second tier side

Manchester United have received an offer from Ligue 2 outfit Amiens to take Teden Mengi on loan, it has been revealed by Fabrizio Romano.

Mengi was inactive at senior level last season, so is at a crossroads for his career. Now into the final year of his contract with Man Utd – who nevertheless have the option to extend his deal into 2025 – he needs to find a bigger platform so he can continue his development.

Previously, Mengi – a Man Utd academy player since the age of seven, who is now 21 years of age – has had loan spells in the Championship with Derby County and Birmingham City. But his next temporary spell could be away from English football entirely.

According to Romano, Amiens have made an offer to take Mengi on loan to France. Subsequently, there are ongoing talks between all the parties concerned.

Amiens came 12th in the French second tier last season. They were last in Ligue 1 back in the 2019-20 season, after which their fate was sealed with a 19th-place finish.

Omar Daf’s side are now putting their squad together for their fourth consecutive season in Ligue 2. If all goes to plan from their perspective and terms can be agreed, Mengi could be a part of it.

A move to Amiens would allow the Manchester-born prospect the chance to represent a foreign club for the first time in his career.

Only one other English-born player has ever appeared for Amiens: Liverpool left-back Adam Lewis during a loan spell in the 2020-21 season.

They have also recently signed Osaze Urhoghide, who was born in the Netherlands but moved to England as a five-year-old and previously played for Sheffield Wednesday.

Man Utd defensive evolution continues

Whether there are any other contenders for Mengi remains to be seen, but if a reliable source like Romano is reporting the interest from Amiens, that seems to be the route to keep an eye on for the time being.

Mengi is still awaiting his Premier League debut, but has played twice for Man Utd in cup competitions, earning one appearance apiece in the 2019-20 Europa League and the 2021-22 Champions League.

Ahead of him in the pecking order at centre-back for Man Utd would be Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof. Harry Maguire would be too, but he is on the verge of leaving Man Utd for West Ham.

Eric Bailly is also likely to leave Man Utd this summer, while they released Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones at the end of last season.

On that note, TEAMtalk recently revealed in an exclusive that Ipswich Town are working on a deal to sign Tuanzebe as a free agent.