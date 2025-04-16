TEAMtalk can set the record straight on how genuine Manchester United’s interest in Southampton star Aaron Ramsdale is as doubts mount over Andre Onana’s future at the club.

Scrutiny has intensified on the Cameroonian of late, with the Man Utd stopper making two costly errors in their 2-2 draw against Lyon in the first-leg of their Europa League quarter-final clash last week.

Onana, who swapped Inter Milan for the Red Devils in 2023 for £47.2m (€55m), was then left out of Ruben Amorim’s squad for the 4-1 defeat to Newcastle United in the Premier League at the weekend to allow him to “disconnect” from the criticism engulfing him.

Naturally, United have been looking for alternative options and one name that has been reported is former Arsenal goalkeeper Ramsdale.

TEAMtalk can reveal that while Ramsdale has made United’s shortlist of possible targets, they have not moved for him and he is far more likely to head somewhere other than Old Trafford this summer.

Our sources previously confirmed that Premier League promotion hopefuls Leeds United are keeping tabs on the 26-year-old, whose contract at Southampton runs until 2028.

However, we can also confirm European teams are monitoring the England international’s situation as Saints prepare for life in the Championship next season. A transfer abroad is not out of the question.

Leeds face competition for Ramsdale

As TEAMtalk previously reported, Leeds are looking for a replacement for first-choice stopper Illan Meslier – who has recently lost his place to Karl Darlow following a string of errors.

If Leeds win promotion back to the Premier League they want a more reliable keeper, with the west Yorkshire outfit ready to attack the transfer market and embark on a big summer window.

Our sources have also stated, however, that Ramsdale is attracting interest from abroad, which would represent a very interesting opportunity for the former Bournemouth stopper.

Ramsdale is very highly regarded in the game and was on Chelsea’s radar for a number of years before they moved for the likes of Robert Sanchez.

We understand that his contract includes a relegation clause, which is around £30m (€35m). This was a key factor when joining Southampton as the keeper does not want to play his football in the second tier.

