Casemiro and Raphael Varane are not the only Manchester United players who might end up in Saudi Arabia this summer, as Aaron Wan-Bissaka will reportedly receive an offer from the Middle East.

Man Utd chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe is stepping up his efforts to overhaul the first-team squad in order to make the club more competitive next season. Earlier on Monday, it was revealed that almost all of the players on Man Utd’s books are up for sale to some degree.

The only players Man Utd will immediately reject any offers for are Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo and Rasmus Hojlund. That is because Ratcliffe hopes to build the starting eleven around those three starlets.

Ratcliffe is desperate for Man Utd to move on from the superstar signings which have not worked in recent years, perfectly demonstrated by Casemiro and Varane.

By offloading those big names, the INEOS chief will also create space on the wage bill for exciting new talents to arrive at Old Trafford.

Casemiro and Varane have long been linked with moves to Saudi Arabia due to the fact they are entering the final stages of their respective careers.

As per the latest from reporter Ben Jacobs, Al-Nassr remain keen to reunite Varane with his former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo.

Although, Ronaldo’s side are not the only ones interested in the centre-back, with Al-Ittihad also poised to send him a contract offer.

Three Man Utd players emerge as Saudi targets

Whoever wins the race for Varane will not have to pay any money to Man Utd in the way of transfer fees, as his contract is due to expire on June 30.

Casemiro, meanwhile, is most likely to join Al-Hilal when departing Man Utd. Such a move would see him link up with Brazilian compatriot Neymar as well as former Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Ruben Neves.

Unlike Varane, Casemiro’s Man Utd contract runs for another year. But Man Utd will certainly let him leave if an appropriate bid is made.

Having paid an initial £60million to sign the midfield enforcer from Real Madrid in August 2022, Man Utd will definitely have to take a financial hit when selling him. Although, Saudi clubs will offer far more for Casemiro than sides in Europe would.

Jacobs adds that right-back Wan-Bissaka is a surprise target that Saudi officials have landed on. Al-Nassr are spying a double deal for both Varane and Wan-Bissaka.

Man Utd have ‘made it clear that all three players are available’, for the right price. Wan-Bissaka has proven to be a useful player for Erik ten Hag, though he is preparing himself to be replaced this summer.

Man Utd want a far more attacking right-back to join their ranks and compete with Diogo Dalot, such as Jeremie Frimpong or Denzel Dumfries. Such a move would allow Wan-Bissaka to be sold, playing right into the hands of Middle Eastern clubs and Al-Nassr in particular.

It is unclear how Wan-Bissaka would react to a Saudi offer, given the fact he is 26 years of age. Although, the full-back could pick up a lucrative wage there for two years before returning to the Premier League.

As with Casemiro, Man Utd will likely take a hit when Wan-Bissaka goes. They paid Crystal Palace £50m for him in 2019, but the defender has not been worth that fee for some time.

Plus, the fact his contract runs out in summer 2025 weakens Man Utd’s negotiating position.

