Shock Man Utd superstar leading Ten Hag ‘mutiny’ as three big problems cause dressing room clash

Marcus Rashford is leading a player ‘mutiny’ against Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, a bombshell report has revealed.

Ten Hag managed to get the best out of Rashford during his first season at Old Trafford, as the left winger managed a career-high 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 appearances. However, Rashford has failed to build on that stunning campaign, as he has found the back of the net just twice in 20 matches this term.

And the England international appears to have lost his starting spot, with Ten Hag selecting 19-year-old rising star Alejandro Garnacho at left wing in recent weeks. Rashford has been forced to settle for a substitute role, coming off the bench in the final 15 minutes during the recent Premier League games against Chelsea and Bournemouth.

Man Utd put in a much-needed solid performance when beating Chelsea 2-1 at home in midweek, with Scott McTominay netting another important brace. However, the Red Devils took a big step back when they were outclassed and outfought in a shocking 3-0 home loss to Bournemouth on Saturday.

And it seems Ten Hag is getting ever closer to being axed by Man Utd. On December 5, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed that senior players are losing faith in the Dutchman, and some are even expecting Sir Jim Ratcliffe to wield the axe when he arrives at the club.

According to the latest from Football Insider, Rashford is one of the big-name stars leading a ‘dressing room mutiny’ against his manager.

READ MORE: Man Utd backed to pull off risky Aston Villa raid after Liverpool, Man City rejection claim

Clearly, the 26-year-old will not be happy about having to settle for a bit-part role of late. But he also has three major concerns about the way Ten Hag is managing the team.

The report reveals that Rashford does not believe Ten Hag can get the best out of his players. Plus, Rashford does not like his style of play or his training methods.

Ten Hag at growing risk of Man Utd sack

There have also been suggestions that the former Ajax boss lost as much as half of the dressing room over his handling of Jadon Sancho. It seems the Man Utd players feel Sancho was treated too harshly and would have liked him to have been reintroduced to the squad months ago.

In his column for Sky Sports, ex-Man Utd defender Gary Neville explained how the club is in the midst of a vicious manager cycle.

“I fear for Erik ten Hag generally – not just because of this week. [Facing] Bayern Munich and Liverpool should take care of itself. What will happen, will happen,” he wrote.

“A cycle is repeating itself again: manager has a half-decent season, he gets a lot of power. There’s no control above him to say ‘no’ when he wants players, there’s no strength of leadership, a manager then takes over and signs his own players that he favours.”

Neville added: “We’ve seen it with Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. But coaches and managers aren’t the heads of recruitment.

“They lean towards certain players they may have worked with before, and they try to merge them into a team with players that another manager has signed.

“The players then don’t look like they fit together, the atmosphere becomes a bit toxic, there’s a fall-out or two, then the manager starts to come under a bit of pressure. And then usually, they get sacked.

“I’ve been here so many times over the past six, seven, eight years – and it’s happening again before our eyes.”

Meanwhile, Man Utd have gotten ‘serious’ over the signing of a lethal Bundesliga forward, as per a report.