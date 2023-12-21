Shock transfer between Man Utd and Real Madrid lined up, as expected transfer fee emerges

Two separate sources have confirmed Real Madrid hold genuine interest in re-signing a Manchester United superstar next month, and how much United would command if selling outright has emerged.

One Man Utd exit has already been sealed ahead of the winter window, with Fabrizio Romano confirming on Thursday morning that Donny van de Beek will join Eintracht Frankfurt on loan after passing a medical. The finer details in that move can be found here.

Elsewhere, all four of Raphael Varane, Casemiro, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial are understood to be up for sale.

Today’s update regards Varane who despite being heralded as one of world football’s most dominant centre-backs not so long ago, has plummeted down the pecking order this term.

The four-time Champions League winner did not start a Premier League match for nearly three months between September 30 and December 17.

Varane got the nod last time out and produced a solid display in the 0-0 draw with Liverpool. However, Ten Hag was forced into recalling Varane due to the absences of Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof through injury.

The Independent previously stressed Ten Hag would only sign off on January exits if able to sign a suitable replacement.

Man Utd have made Nice’s Jean-Clair Todino their primary defensive target. However, there’s growing concern Tottenham will beat them to the punch…

In any case, two separate sources – BILD and AS – have both confirmed Varane is a wanted man back at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are down to the bare bones at centre-half following news David Alaba has suffered a season-ending ACL injury. Fellow centre-back, Eder Militao, also suffered an ACL injury in August.

Antonio Rudiger and Nacho are the only fit and senior centre-halves available to manager Carlo Ancelotti at present. Midfielders Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni can deputise further back if required, though that’s a far from ideal scenario.

Real want Varane, Man Utd’s target fee revealed

Taking to X, BILD reporter Christian Falk wrote “After the injury of David Alaba: Real Madrid is interested in Raphaël Varane.”

Spanish outlet AS (as cited by Sport Witness) reported Real will explore the market for a new centre-back next month. They also added Ancelotti ‘would welcome’ Varane back with open arms.

Varane’s contract at Old Trafford expires in the summer of 2024. United hold an option for an extra 12 months.

Though if they don’t intend to re-sign Varane beyond 2025, a January sale next month would make sense.

To that end, a different report from Spain claims Man Utd have set their sights on generating €35m (approx. £30.4m) through a sale.

That would represent a loss on the £41m Man Utd paid Real Madrid in 2021. However, a minor loss is to be expected given Varane is now the wrong side of 30 and has struggled with injuries since moving to England.

Loan or outright buy both difficult to achieve

But whether Real would be willing to sign Varane outright is a question that remains unanswered. Indeed, common sense would dictate they pursue a loan deal to cover the twin absences of Militao and Alaba.

Even a loan deal could be tricky owing to Varane’s high salary. The Frenchman is understood to earn £340,000-a-week at Old Trafford and AS label this the ‘main handicap’ to a move being made.

What’s more, a loan exit would not add to Man Utd’s transfer kitty ahead of signing a replacement centre-back in the winter window. As such, it would take serious negotiating skill for Real to convince Man Utd to part ways with Varane on a temporary basis.

In any case, BILD and AS are both adamant Varane is a concrete target for Real next month.

