Shocking second reason Man Utd are selling Rashford emerges, with two destinations touted

A stunning second reason has been put forward as to why Manchester United are aiming to offload Marcus Rashford, and two possible destinations have been touted.

Sky Germany led the way on Tuesday morning when bringing news of Man Utd and Marcus Rashford being on course to separate in the near future. Explaining why, their reporter, Florian Plettenberg, pointed to financial necessity.

Plettenberg stated: “One reason why a sale is being discussed: if he were to leave the club due to his very high salary, it would free up critical points in the complicated Financial Fair Play system, which, in turn, would give the Red Devils more room to manoeuvre in the transfer market.”

The sales of homegrown stars are extra lucrative for clubs given the proceeds are logged as ‘pure profit’ on the balance sheet.

With Ruben Amorim operating under a stricter budget than former managers, Rashford’s sale is one way United could greatly enhance the new boss’ spending power in the market.

Plettenberg claimed Man Utd could sell next summer or even as early as next month if ‘top offers’ arrive.

A fresh update from the Daily Telegraph has echoed much of Sky Germany’s reporting, though a second and more eye-opening reason has been cited as to why Rashford could leave.

Telegraph reporter Luke Edwards wrote: ‘United are said to be concerned about Rashford’s lifestyle off the pitch and there are fears he is no longer as focused on his football as he could be.

‘Sources have said he is dealing with a number of off-field distractions that are affecting his performances.’

Accordingly, and factoring in the financial incentive too, Man Utd were labelled ‘open to selling Marcus Rashford amid lifestyle concerns.’

Two exit avenues for Marcus Rashford

Rashford is among the club’s top earners, pocketing around £300,000-a-week at Old Trafford.

He’s contracted until 2028, meaning Man Utd are under no pressure to accept a a cut-price bid if that’s all they receive.

On the subject of where Rashford could go, both Sky Germany and The Telegraph pointed to French giant PSG as a potential destination.

The chance to make a fresh start in a new country could appeal to the player, while TEAMtalk understands PSG’s long-standing interest in Rashford has persisted throughout Luis Enrique’s time in charge.

What’s more, we were informed back in November that PSG had established new contact with Rashford’s camp.

PSG have struggled to replace the impact lost through Kylian Mbappe’s free agent defection to Real Madrid. Rashford is a player PSG hope could offset the goals and impetus they now lack on the left wing.

A second option open to Rashford, per The Telegraph, is the Saudi Pro League.

Few clubs in world football are both capable AND willing to match Rashford’s high salary. That would not be a problem for those in Saudi Arabia or PSG.

Another – albeit more minor factor – in Man Utd’s eagerness to push Rashford out is their intentions to sign a new striker.

Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres is in the club’s sights for the summer of 2025. The Telegraph concluded: ‘Any potential move for the 26-year-old would be made easier with any proceeds from selling Rashford.’

Marcus Rashford’s disciplinary issues

-Rashford was dropped to the substitutes bench for Man Utd’s Premier League game at Wolves on Boxing Day 2022 after oversleeping and arriving late for a team meeting. He subsequently scored the winner after his introduction from the bench.

-Hours after a 3-0 Manchester derby defeat in November 2023, Rashford was told by then Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag that it was “unacceptable” that the forward went to a reported “intimate, pre-planned celebration in honour of his birthday at a private area of a Chinawhite organised by his friends.”

-Rashford was reportedly dropped from the starting line-up for United’s Carabao Cup fourth-round defeat by Newcastle three days later as a disciplinary measure.

-Rashford called in sick for training after a 12-hour nightclub bender in Belfast in January 2024 and was subsequently left out of United’s 4-2 win over Newport in the FA Cup fourth round. Rashford was fined two weeks’ wages for the incident.