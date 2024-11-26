Manchester United are on the hunt for a new centre-forward, with reports claiming that Bayer Leverkusen star Victor Boniface and Liverpool target Omar Marmoush are both on their radar.

Ruben Amorim has been told there will be little money to spend in January as Man Utd battle profit and sustainability concerns. This means the Portuguese must try and improve current strikers Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee during the 2024-25 campaign.

However, United chiefs are planning for a big outlay in summer 2025 to land a deadly new goalscorer.

As per the latest from German journalist Florian Plettenberg, United have added Leverkusen’s Boniface to their ‘shortlist’.

United are ‘actively scouting the striker market’ and Boniface has caught their attention through his fantastic displays in Germany.

The Nigerian will be ‘expensive’ to sign in January though as Leverkusen do not want to weaken their squad mid-season, which means United will likely have to wait until the summer to enter transfer talks.

Boniface is not the only Bundesliga hitman United are considering. Sky Germany add that United sporting director Dan Ashworth is also keeping close tabs on Omar Marmoush’s situation at Eintracht Frankfurt.

While Boniface’s price tag is unclear, United do know how much they will have to pay for Marmoush. Frankfurt want €60million (£50.1m / $62.9m) for their talisman.

Once again, this suggests that United will be forced to wait until the end of the campaign before submitting an appropriate bid.

United’s interest in Marmoush sets up a potential battle with Liverpool. Arne Slot’s side have identified Marmoush as a potential replacement for Mo Salah at Anfield.

Boniface and Marmoush are great striker options for United to be looking at. Boniface notched 21 goals during Leverkusen’s unprecedented success last term and has hit eight goals this season before picking up a hamstring injury recently.

Marmoush is in the form of his life. The 25-year-old – an Egypt team-mate of Mo Salah’s – is already on 14 goals and 10 assists for the campaign.

