Man Utd have reportedly decided to make a new striker their transfer priority this summer and have three top-class players in mind.

Ralf Rangnick’s attacking options have been reduced in recent weeks. French forward Anthony Martial will spend the rest of the campaign on loan at Sevilla after joining the La Liga side in January.

Rumours suggest the 26-year-old could push through a permanent transfer in the summer, which would end his seven-year spell at Old Trafford.

Mason Greenwood, meanwhile, has been arrested on suspicion of rape, sexual assault and violent threats towards an 18-year-old woman.

Rangnick’s main options up front are now Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani, as Marcus Rashford tends to operate at left wing. While both can still have a major impact for Man Utd, they are not exactly in their primes.

Ronaldo is 37 and Cavani is 34, suggesting a new striker needs to be brought in once the transfer window reopens.

And that could happen as Rangnick has reportedly set the club’s transfer stance.

Red Devils have striker priority

According to The Sun, the Red Devils’ priority is to land a new striker who will become Ronaldo and Cavani’s long-term successor.

They have three goalscorers in mind, with two of them coming from the Premier League.

But the first is Borussia Dortmund hitman Erling Haaland. The Leeds-born star was first linked with United during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s time in charge of the club. Despite his sacking, United officials still hope to sign Haaland.

In January, a report from ESPN suggested United were out of the race for Haaland after admitting defeat to Real Madrid. But it seems they have performed a complete turnaround and are now back on the Norwegian’s trail.

Joe Cole says Manchester United should not sign Declan Rice or Jude Bellingham Joe Cole thinks Manchester United should sign John McGinn instead of Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham

The second option is Tottenham’s Harry Kane. He was the subject of a transfer saga involving Manchester City last summer, although a move never came to fruition.

The England skipper began the season slowly but is now back in form, having hit four goals in his last seven league appearances.

Kane’s desire to win major trophies is known and moving to Old Trafford could just help him do that.

Which Premier League managers would get in their own teams and who wouldn’t even make the bench?

Everton talisman Dominic Calvert-Lewin is also on United’s radar. The Sheffield United academy graduate is back in action after suffering from a fractured toe.

Last season, Calvert-Lewin found the net 21 times in 39 matches, potentially making him a great fit for United.

The report also puts Lautaro Martinez’s name into the mix. But he is comfortable at Inter and penned a long-term contract with the Nerazzurri back in October.

Man Utd star ‘gives consent’ to Juventus move

Meanwhile, Paul Pogba has reportedly ‘given his consent’ to sign for Juventus, although a major stumbling block is on the horizon.

The central midfielder is out of contract in the summer, meaning he is free to organise a pre-contract agreement with European clubs. His departure, on a free transfer, would be a huge loss for the Red Devils. That’s because they paid £89million for him back in 2016.

According to Sport Witness, who cite reports in Italy, Pogba has ‘given his consent’ to return to Juventus.

The 28-year-old is a transfer dream ‘long cherished’ by the Italian giants. And they could regain his services for nothing, in a seeming slap in the face for United.

The outlet claims Juventus has always been Pogba’s preference. That is despite intense links with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

However, there is a big stumbling block which Juve must overcome first. According to the report, they must convince Pogba to take a significant pay cut to rejoin.

He currently earns around £290,000 per week. However, would have to agree to less than this in Italy due to Juve’s wage structure.

READ MORE: Leicester fighting losing Tielemans battle with ‘price slash’ to tempt Man Utd, Liverpool