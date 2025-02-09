Manchester United have reportedly identified six centre-back targets ahead of the summer transfer window and a shock move for a player they missed out on last summer is on the cards.

Ruben Amorim is keen to bring in new centre-backs who fit into his three-at-the-back system and his recruitment team are working hard to find the correct names.

According to GiveMeSport, the two ‘stand out’ names are Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite and Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi, but Man Utd are aware both could cost over £70m.

The report claims that the Red Devils have ‘also tracked’ Bournemouth youngster Dean Huijsen, who has been excellent this season, but he too will be expensive as he only joined the Cherries last summer.

However, Man Utd’s centre-back search ‘will not be limited to England’, with Ruben Amorim said to be interested in a reunion with two Sporting CP defenders – Goncalo Inacio and Ousmane Diomande.

Amorim kept his word when he said that he wouldn’t raid his former club in January, but Inacio, Diomande and striker Viktor Gyokeres are under consideration by Man Utd for the summer.

Perhaps the most surprising ‘target’ included in the report, though, is West Ham’s Jean-Clair Todibo, who Man Utd came very close to signing just a few months ago.

West Ham star targeted again by Man Utd – report

Man Utd wanted ‘exciting’ French international Todibo before he made his loan move to West Ham last summer, which includes an obligation to buy of around £35m.

The Red Devils were leading the race for much of the summer window but ran into problems in trying to thrash out a deal due to the fact they were trying to buy him from another INEOS-owned club, Nice.

Man Utd’s move for Todibo was blocked by UEFA and the club even thought about taking the matter to the court of arbitration for sport, before giving up all hope.

The report claims that if Man Utd ‘see an opportunity to reignite their interest, they could enter the mix for Todibo,’ with Juventus also ‘keeping tabs on his situation.’

Todibo’s move to West Ham hasn’t gone as planned as he has struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League so far.

The 25-year-old is currently sidelined with an ankle injury and is yet to feature since Graham Potter’s appointment as Hammers boss.

Should Man Utd choose to move for Todibo next summer, West Ham will demand north of £35m for his signature.

While that is a relatively big fee, it is cheaper than what it would cost to get Branthwaite, Guehi, Huijsen, Inacio or Diomande.

Man Utd round-up: Mateta blow, Calvert-Lewin linked

Meanwhile, Man Utd have been linked with a move for Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta recently, who has scored 10 Premier League goals so far this season.

However, TEAMtalk transfer insider Rudy Galetti has revealed that Atletico Madrid are plotting a summer move for the forward as Diego Simeone eyes replacement targets for Antoine Griezmann.

Mateta is under contract until 2026 and if he doesn’t sign an extension, Crystal Palace will be forced to consider offers for him at the end of the season.

In other news, reports suggest that Man Utd are interested in signing Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin on a free transfer in the summer.

Everton are keen to tie Calvert-Lewin down to an extension but talks are currently at a standstill, with his current deal set to expire in June.

Newcastle and Bournemouth have also shown interest in the England international but he has a poor injury record, so Man Utd will have to think carefully before making a move.

