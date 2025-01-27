Paul Merson has suggested that Ruben Amorim made a mistake in agreeing to take the Manchester United job with the Red Devils yet to really catch fire under the Portuguese coach.

Amorim, 39, was appointed Manchester United boss in November following the sacking of Erik ten Hag, but while Sunday’s 1-0 win at Fuham represented a third win in four games, he hasn’t had the impact many expected at Old Trafford so far and the club remains in 12th place in the Premier League – just one position higher than he found them in upon his appointment.

And having suffered costly home losses to the likes of Nottingham Forest, Newcastle, Bournemouth and Brighton under his leadership, questions have been raised over the Portuguese’s inflexibility to play in anything other than his prefered 3-4-2-1 formation.

While Sunday’s dogged 1-0 victory at Craven Cottage will have boosted morale, speaking on Sky Sports, Merson hinted that Amorim may be too young and inexperienced to take on the challenge at Old Trafford, despite his success with previous club Sporting CP.

“This man’s 39 years of age. I mean, there are players just finishing their footballing careers at 38,” Merson said. “He’s young and in management, really young. He’s done well in Portugal. He’s coming to one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“By far not the best team in the world, but one of the biggest clubs in the world. And he’s finding it hard. The pressure’s on him.

“Someone’s obviously said to him, you need to backtrack on that and start blaming yourself a little bit here because the players won’t have that, they won’t have that, they won’t be sitting there saying that, but it’s gonna be hard for him.”

“Amorim will be thinking: ‘Should I have taken this job?'”

Tottenham are also in a dismal run of form and lost to relegation-battlers Leicester on Sunday, leaving Spurs just eight points outside the bottom three, in 15th.

However, Merson believes that Tottenham could soon have an upturn in form, but he can’t say the same for Man Utd.

“I don’t see where this turns around,” Merson continued. “With the Tottenham one, I can see the players when they get back, I think they’ll cause team problems on their day, especially the way they play.”

“I think the manager [Amorim] will be sitting there deep down and thinking, ‘Should I have taken this job?’

“He didn’t want to take it until the end of the season, and I think he’ll be sitting there now thinking. ‘I’m not sure I can do this job.’ I don’t think it’s just him.

“I think any manager, I think you’re looking at Financial Fair Play rules and how far they’re behind now, and look where they are in their league, they’re 13th in the league. Bournemouth have got better players. I mean, when has that ever happened?”

Meanwhile, as reported by TEAMtalk transfer insider Rudy Galetti, Amorim has identified former Man Utd left-back Alvaro Carreras Fernandes as a top target should the Red Devils miss out on Patrick Dorgu.

The 21-year-old left Man Utd to join Benfica for just €6m last summer and he has been superb for the Portuguese giants this season, notching three goals and four assists so far.

It’s understood that Man Utd have a buy-back option of around €20m (£17m / $21m) for the left-back, which makes him a much cheaper target than Dorgu, who is valued at €35m (£29.5m, $36.7m).

In other news, Marcus Rashford has reportedly rejected a huge salary offer to move to Saudi Arabia, leaving him with just two viable destinations this month.

It’s claimed that Barcelona remain keen on the Man Utd forward and that would be his ‘dream’ move, while West Ham are also keeping tabs on his situation.

