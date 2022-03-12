Man Utd are poised to strike for Barcelona centre-half Ronald Araujo after the latest report indicated all is not well at the Camp Nou.

The Uruguayan centre-back, 23, has quickly established himself as one of the finest defenders LaLiga has to offer. Araujo has been a mainstay at the heart of Xavi’s defence this season, though his current salary does not reflect his importance to the team.

Indeed, Araujo is still on the terms he agreed when arriving at Barcelona on a five-year deal in 2018. The club have reportedly strived to tie him down to an improved extension, but to no avail.

Now, Sport Witness (citing Spanish publication Sport), shed light on what the future could hold.

Firstly, they put PSG and Man Utd in the frame if Araujo’s time at Barcelona comes to an end. Of the two, United are deemed the likelier candidate to forge a deal.

Barcelona want to resolve the contract dispute with all haste to avoid Araujo entering the final 12 months of his contract. As such, they have put extension talks ‘back on track’ for the last week of March.

Araujo looking to Pedri, Fati examples

From the player’s perspective, Araujo would seemingly like to remain in Spain. However, he is fully aware of his true worth after developing into the ‘clear leader’ of Barca’s backline. And in a hint his future could lay away from Spain, Monday’s Euro Paper Talk revealed he is currently taking English lessons.

It’s noted he’s rejected two Barcelona proposals so far. Clearly, the onus is on Barcelona to stump up the cash.

Manchester United to move for Moussa Dembele this summer Moussa Dembele is a target for Manchester United this summer as Lyon exit is on the cards

The club finalised contract extensions for Pedri and Ansu Fati in October. Araujo reportedly believes he is as vital to Xavi’s plans as that pair and wants to be financially rewarded to a similar degree.

However, Araujo is deemed willing to take a lower salary offer to remain at Barcelona compared to what United could table. As such, it’s looking like an uphill struggle if the Red Devils are to add the impressive centre-back to their ranks in the summer.

Regardless, the article concludes United will do everything in their power to bring Araujo to England.

Rashford given Man Utd green light to leave

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford has been told he will be free to leave Manchester United this summer if the forward feels his career is stalling at Old Trafford.

Rashford’s form has nosedived this season, culminating in being overlooked against Man City last weekend. That scenario unfolded despite Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani both being ruled out of the derby clash.

Rashford is now said to be angling for showdown talks with Rangnick. Indeed reports this week claim he is ‘becoming increasingly frustrated under the German’.

Rangnick, though, has spoken out on theories that Rashford is not getting enough game time. In doing so, he suggested Rashford can leave in the summer if he deems that his best next step.

“I don’t think that he’s not had enough game time,” Rangnick said, as cited by The Guardian. “Marcus Rashford has had 13-14 games since I’ve been here now. He played more games from the start than he didn’t play from the start.

“I don’t think this is an issue and he never said anything about that since we spoke yesterday [Thursday]. But the [transfer] window is closed now. Even suppose he and his agents or his family at one stage of the summer think about maybe going to another club, well then he can do that, but in the summer.”

READ MORE: Man Utd told major Mauricio Pochettino problem as Richard Arnold is advised on top Prem candidate