Significant Man Utd bid for deadly Bundesliga star confirmed, but rarely-seen clause proves problematic

Man Utd submitted an offer for Paris Saint-Germain star Xavi Simons in the summer, but an unusual clause with PSV meant the deal did not go through, according to a report.

Simons spent time in the Barcelona academy before joining PSG U19s in July 2019. The right winger, who can also operate in central attacking midfield, went on to gain promotion to PSG’s senior squad in January 2022.

However, he found first-team opportunities hard to come by, which prompted him to reject the offer of a new deal in the French capital. He was subsequently sold to Dutch giants PSV in summer 2022, in an effort to play more regularly at senior level.

Simons shone for PSV last term, registering 22 goals and 12 assists in 48 games across all competitions. He soon learned that PSG were aiming to activate the £5million buy-back clause they included in the deal with PSV, though he was initially sceptical about returning to the Parc des Princes.

Ultimately, Simons opted to go back to PSG. But new manager Luis Enrique decided he was not yet ready to play for the club, which saw PSG chiefs put him on the loan market.

RB Leipzig pounced and the 20-year-old is now continuing his development in Germany. So far, he has managed three goals and four assists in 11 matches.

However, things could have been far different for Simons. As per French newspaper L’Equipe, PSG received two ‘big offers’ for the starlet over the summer. These were a permanent bid from Leipzig and a significant proposal from Man Utd.

Man Utd’s interest stems from manager Erik ten Hag, who watched Simons several times during his spell at PSV.

Man Utd stopped from capturing Xavi Simons

But the Red Devils were prevented from landing Simons due to an intriguing clause between PSG and PSV. When the Eredivisie club originally captured Simons, they made sure to include a clause that if he was bought back by PSG and sold again before a certain date, they would receive the transfer fee, not PSG.

Club chiefs at PSG clearly could not allow that to happen, which is why they decided on a loan exit instead.

The condition covers both the summer and the upcoming January transfer window, which means that if PSG want to cash in on the Netherlands ace, they will not be able to do so until the end of the campaign.

It is rare to see such a clause like this at the top level. But clearly PSV feel that clubs like PSG have too much power regarding young players and tend to stockpile them – which in turn inhibits their progress – before selling them on. Therefore, PSV cleverly made use of this clause to prevent PSG from doing whatever they wanted with Simons.

Given the great performances Simons is putting in for both Leipzig and his national team, it is likely Enrique will finally give him a chance at PSG next season. But Simons might not feel like PSG is the right club for him after how they have caused this turbulent start to his career, and he may therefore hand in a transfer request.

