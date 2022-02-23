Simeone pays Man Utd pair the ultimate compliment with surprise name labelled world class

Diego Simeone went on the charm offensive ahead of Atletico Madrid’s clash with Man Utd on Wednesday night when labelling a maligned pair “two of the best in the world.”

The reigning Spanish champions host Man Utd in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie on Wednesday night. Atletico have underwhelmed on the domestic front this year, currently sitting 15 points adirft of bitter rivals Real Madrid. However, facing a Simeone team in Europe is never a task for the faint of heart.

The Argentine will have his players and Atletico’s fans alike at boiling point for the visit of the Red Devils. Yet in the pre-match build-up, Simeone took a more gentlemanly approach.

The Atletico boss had nothing but good things to say about his opponents, including his opposite number in the dugout.

“We’re facing one of the best teams in the world in the last 14 games, if I’m not mistaken,” said Simeone (via the Mirror).

“They’ve just lost one [since Rangnick took charge]. With the new manager, Ralf Rangnick, it’s given the team solidity, teamwork, and commitment.

Man Utd “intense, dynamic and brave” under Rangnick

“We can see what Manchester United was always like. They’ve evolved since the new manager arrived, they’re already fourth in the league.

“It’s an intense, dynamic team, very brave, with very good forwards, very good footballers overall and who try to make a huge effort to try and unite the huge talents they have in 11 players.

11 Manchester United players to leave this summer have been named 11 Manchester United players will leave this summer including Pogba, Cavani, Martial and Van der Beek

“It’s going to be a very difficult game, as every Champions League game is. But we have a lot of anticipation to play in our stadium in front of our fans and we’re lucky to play the last 16 at home because we couldn’t play that, we couldn’t do that last year.”

Simeone then described Man Utd’s oft-criticised midfield corps as “incredible”. What’s more, he described Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay as “two of the best midfielders in the world”.

Who are the toughest defenders according to the world’s best players

Simeone goes all out in charm offensive

Pogba has drawn criticism for his lack of defensive work rate when United need him most in the big occasions. That isn’t something that can be levied at McTominay. The common criticisms aimed at the workmanlike Scot tend to revolve around a lack of quality on the ball.

Regardless, Simeone was fulsome in his praise for the duo who could be United’s midfield pairing in Madrid.

“They have an incredible midfield,” Simeone added. “I am incredibly impressed with the work rate.

“Pogba and McTominay are two of the best midfielders in the world with a great balance.

“The team is much more compact, it’s stronger. They have a solidity at the back, they’re a very physical team with the central defenders and the midfield they’ve got.

“They are really strong and it’s really, really difficult to find vulnerabilities there.

“I always assess the virtues of our rival, but of course we will try to find a way to try and hurt them, try and find our way to the goal, if you like.”

READ MORE: Rangnick uncertainty leaves thriving Man Utd star vulnerable to Atletico Madrid raid