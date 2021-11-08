Manchester United have been told that they brought Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford over the summer for “clicks” instead of trophies.

The Portugal star has been outstanding since returning to his former club over the summer, scoring nine goals in 12 games in all competitions. But his form has not been matched by the team, with boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer coming under increasing pressure.

Ronaldo has saved the Norwegian on numerous occasions, most notably in their Champions League draw at Atalanta last week.

But Sunday’s 2-0 home loss to rivals Manchester City came just a fortnight after a 5-0 Old Trafford thumping at the hands of Liverpool.

There has been some suggestions that Ronaldo’s return has had a negative effect on United’s team cohesion.

And former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan agrees with that standpoint. Indeed, he insists that the 36-year-old was only brought back to generate “clicks” on social media.

“Signings like Ronaldo are not for trophies, they’re for clicks,” he said on talkSPORT.

“Ronaldo is not going to win your trophies. He’s going to score lots of goals for United, in lots of games.

“But when it comes down to it, are United going to win leagues, win cups with Ronaldo? I don’t think so.”

United have lost six of their last 12 matches in all competitions, with Solskjaer being tipped for the axe.

And according to a separate report in the Daily Mail, Ronaldo has been alarmed by the dip in standards at the club since he left to join Real Madrid in 2009.

Man Utd ignored Neville transfer steer

Meanwhile, Gary Neville says he advised Man Utd to sign one star now ripping it up for an arch-rival.

The club legend has been busy commenting on their troubles this season as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer finds himself in a tough situation. The Red Devils have won just once in their last six Premier League outings.

That poor run of form includes a dreadful 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool.



Solskjaer’s situation has been made worse by their disappointing performances in other competitions. Man Utd were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by West Ham in just the third round. They have also had to rely on Cristiano Ronaldo for points in their Champions League group.

Further investment will be essential in 2022 if Man Utd are to match rivals City or league leaders Chelsea.

They are keeping tabs on AC Milan star Franck Kessie and Atletico Madrid’s England international Kieran Trippier.

Following Man Utd’s lacklustre 2-0 defeat to City, Neville spoke about the impact of Joao Cancelo. The wing-back gave his opponents problems all day long.

He put in the cross which Eric Bailly hit into his own net for City’s first goal. The 27-year-old then sent a sublime ball to the back post for Bernardo Silva to finish, as City ensured the win.

“I had him as a very young player at Valencia, you could see exceptional talent,” Neville said on Sky Sports (via Daily Star).

“I made calls to England, you could imagine which club I’m talking about, saying ‘if you’d ever take a young player, he’s one you’d take’.”

