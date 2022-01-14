Man Utd monitor trophy-winning coach thriving in Antonio Conte footsteps

Simone Inzaghi has emerged as the latest managerial target Manchester United are keeping an eye on for next season, according to reports in Italy.

Man Utd are making plans for the long-term future while Ralf Rangnick oversees first-team matters at present. After the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Rangnick became United’s interim manager in early December.

He will be in charge until the end of the season, hoping to guide United to a top-four finish. Beyond then, he will remain with the club in a consultancy role.

Therefore, they should already be drawing up plans for who should succeed him on a permanent basis. Various names have been linked with the role, such as Ajax’s Erik Ten Hag and PSG’s Mauricio Pochettino.

But another name on their minds is Simone Inzaghi, according to Corriere Dello Sport.

Inzaghi has made a good start to life as Inter Milan head coach after replacing Antonio Conte in the summer. He inherited a difficult task, as financial difficulties forced many key figures from their Serie A title win away.

But backed by some smart moves in the transfer market, Inzaghi has Inter on course to retain their title. What’s more, he has already lifted his first trophy with the club; Inter beat Juventus to win the Supercoppa Italiana this week.

Now, Inzaghi – who had already impressed during a five-year stint with Lazio in his first managerial job – has caught the attention of clubs outside Italy.

The Corriere Dello Sport claims Man Utd are looking at Inzaghi as a potential option for their manager’s role. Inter’s results and playing style have proven to be attractive to chiefs at Old Trafford.

Inter try to fend off Simone Inzaghi suitors

Therefore, they are sounding out the situation to see if Inzaghi might be available at the season’s end.

He is under contract with Inter until 2023, but the champions are aiming to extend that deal by a further two years to ward off interest from Man Utd and fellow admirers Atletico Madrid.

The 45-year-old could also see his salary doubled as per the agreement, but Inter will not enter talks until the summer.

Therefore, Man Utd will be monitoring the situation to see if he could still be a suitable candidate.

Rangnick told he must give star more chances

For now, Rangnick is the man aiming to get United heading in the right direction again.

But there have still been some questions aimed at the interim boss – such as his use of certain players.

Jesse Lingard has proved unlucky not to earn more minutes at Man Utd of late because he fits perfectly in Rangnick’s system, one pundit has said.

The 28-year-old has only played 272 minutes – just over three full matches – in 13 appearances this term. Under Rangnick, meanwhile, he has featured twice for a total of 90 minutes.

According to former Red Devil Luke Chadwick, though, Rangnick should be using Lingard more.

“I’m really surprised we’ve not seen more of Lingard since the new manager came in,” the pundit told CaughtOffside.

“Rangnick wants to play with high energy and there’s not many more high energy players than Jesse Lingard.

“In that 4-2-2-2 formation, the movement that he has, he’s probably one of the best in the club at running beyond the striker, not just receiving the ball to feet out wide.

“I think it would be well worth giving him an opportunity, the way that he plays, the style of football we’re seeing under Rangnick, he could be a real asset between now and the end of the season.”

In fact, Lingard is reportedly one of 11 Man Utd players who want moves away either this month or in the summer.

