Former Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness has hammered Manchester United’s recruitment over the last few years, branding it a “masterclass of how to get things wrong”.

Souness slammed the club’s hierarchy for failing to take responsibility for poor signings, while he also believes they made a monumental error by allowing Jonny Evans to leave, arguing that the Leicester City stopper is better than any of United’s current centre-backs.

“I look at Manchester United without having any inside detail on how they work. I don’t see anyone putting their hand up and saying ‘I signed him, he’s my player’,” Souness told TalkSPORT.

“There isn’t anyone taking responsibility.

“The thing you have to get right at a football club is recruitment and since Fergie went it has been a masterclass in how to get it wrong.

“That’s how I see it. You look at the players they’ve brought in, the players they’ve sold.

“Jonny Evans was allowed to leave. Jonny Evans is better than any centre-half they have now. I just don’t get it.”

United have spent more than £300m over the past three years, with some of their big-money recruits flopping.

The likes of Donny van de Beek, Alex Telles and Raphael Varane have hardly featured for the club. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is still criticised in some circles, while Jadon Sancho is only just starting to come good after his summer switch.

The club’s two most expensive signings Paul Pogba and Harry Maguire have also been wildly inconsistent with their form.

Pogba is expected to move on for nothing when his contract expires next summer, while Maguire has often been lambasted for his performances in a United shirt over the past year or so.

Majestic Man Utd in danger of sinking

And Souness has also questioned why the Red Devils continue to hand new contracts to bench warmers.

He added: “The players they buy and the players they sell, giving people like [Anthony] Martial, who was in the last chance saloon two or three years ago, a new contract.

“Mata is a really nice human being, but what is he offering to them on the pitch. I just don’t get who is making the football decisions and they seem to be getting them wrong consistently.

“Manchester United, this majestic football club, are sinking.”

