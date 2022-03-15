Diego Simeone has been talked up as an ideal candidate to manage Man Utd by a second former player, though why he’ll never move to Old Trafford has been speculated.

Manchester United will be on the hunt for a new permanent manager this summer. Interim boss Ralf Rangnick will move upstairs into a consultancy role for the final two years of his contract, and could yet have a say on who takes the reins.

The likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Erik Ten Hag have regularly been indexed to the role. However, Rio Ferdinand recently claimed the most important trait the next manager must have is a big character. Few in world football have a bigger character than Diego Simeone.

The Atletico firebrand has already been talked up for the Old Trafford hot-seat by Roy Keane. Given their respective personalities, it’s easy to see why the Irishman is fond of Simeone.

However, when speaking to Caught Offside, former United midfielder Luke Chadwick explained why the Argentine may never manage United. In doing so, he referenced legendary boss Sir Alex Ferguson when claiming that – like Simeone – he was too entrenched at his club to ever move elsewhere.

Simeone at Atletico for life?

“He’s obviously got the ability to manage someone like United or one of the other big Premier League clubs,” Chadwick said of Simeone.

“But, like with Sir Alex Ferguson, I can’t see him going to another club, with what he’s built at Atletico Madrid.

“He’s an absolute legend there. He’s got great energy and has the team playing in a similar way to he was as a player. Everyone working to their maximum.

“I wouldn’t say no to him coming to Manchester United. But I just can’t see him at another club other than Atletico Madrid.”

Is Ronaldo really the problem at Manchester United? Is Cristiano Ronaldo the problem at Manchester United or is he being scapegoated?

United’s fans will get a chance to see Simeone’s antics up close and personal tonight. Atletico travel to Old Trafford for the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash with the scores finely balanced at 1-1.

But despite rating Simeone highly, Chadwick explained why Man Utd are the favourites.

“You’ve got to make United favourites,” added Chadwick. “To go to Madrid and get a 1-1 draw, albeit not with a brilliant performance, you’d think at Old Trafford, with Cristiano Ronaldo on form, then you would make them favourites.

“They’re at home. It’s their biggest game of the season. They’ve got the 1-1 draw behind them.

“The way Madrid are set up, an away game might suit them more in a way. So it could be an intriguing game.”

Ferdinand reveals what’s ruining Maguire

Meanwhile, Rio Ferdinand has told Manchester United to sign two big-name centre-backs, and revealed what is ‘killing’ current player Harry Maguire.

“I would sign Marquinhos. I would sign the Uruguayan at Barcelona [Araujo],” Ferdinand told his Vibe with Five Youtube channel (via CaughtOffside).

The pundit then spoke about Maguire and why he is struggling under the United spotlight.

“What’s killing for him is it seems week after week someone is questioning something about Harry Maguire. It’s quite glaring,” Ferdinand added.

“And listen, we’ve all been through moments like this, in my career it happened. But a lot of the time it’s luck. There’s moments in careers like Harry Maguire is going through now where everything you seem to do there seems to be a problem, there’s a mistake.

“Every mistake you make gets punished and highlighted. Whereas sometimes in my career where I was making mistakes but they didn’t score, or the keeper pulled me out of it, or [Nemanja] Vidic made a tackle.

“That’s what happens in a team, it’s riding that little bit of luck you need. And Harry Maguire, I think he needs a little bit of luck to get out of this dip in form he’s got right now.”

