Sir Alex Ferguson still feels Marcus Rashford is the best player at Manchester United

Sir Alex Ferguson is reportedly ‘convinced’ that Marcus Rashford remains the best player at Manchester United, and he feels the striker’s talents ‘need to be harnessed’ for the betterment of the team.

After he won 38 trophies with United, legendary former manager Ferguson’s opinion still holds a lot of weight. His feelings on Rashford could just save the Red Devil’s future, then.

The United man could be pushed out the door if recent reports are to be believed.

Rashford hit form in the first two Premier League games under Ruben Amorim mid-season, but was then dropped from the side, and it’s been suggested he could be sold for as low as £40million, with the manager already looking ‘fed up with him’, as per Troy Deeney.

But Ferguson feels Rashford still has more to give to United.

The Telegraph reports Ferguson would have relished the chance to work with the forward, and is ‘convinced’ he is still the best player at the club.

The ex-manager is of the opinion that Rashford’s talents ‘need to be harnessed for the betterment of the team’.

However, he also recognises that constant changes in management have ‘prevented the forward from getting the best out of himself’.

Rashford has dropped off

The new manager looked to have been the best thing for Rashford, with TEAMtalk sources even stating the forward felt Amorim could help him get back to being a lethal attacker.

But after three goals in the manager’s first two league games at the helm, Rashford has failed to score or assist in any of the next three games in all competitions.

That leaves him on seven goals and three assists for the season so far.

Rashford looks a far removed from the player who bagged 30 goals in a single season just two years ago, and it seems United could finally cut him loose, with consistency being a big problem for a player who clearly has a lot of talent.

It can both be true that he’s the club’s best player, but he’s not worthy of being kept, if he can’t find his best form as often as the club would like for him to.

Man Utd round-up: New striker bid ready

United are reportedly prepared to lodge a bid for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic in the January window.

Another Serie A man on their radar is Atalanta’s Ederson, who is a confirmed target, as per an insider.

Meanwhile, Jamie Carragher has explained why Bruno Fernandes might need to join Rashford in being sold by United.

And after TEAMtalk brought news that United were in talks with Girona over the signing of left-back Miguel Gutierrez, it’s now believed their offer will be impossible to be refused by the La Liga side.

