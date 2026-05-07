Trusted Sir Jim Ratcliffe ally LEAVES Man Utd as position terminated in INEOS reshuffle

Sir Dave Brailsford is no longer at Manchester United after the Premier League club confirmed that his role as director of the club has been terminated.

The 62-year-old played a key role before and after Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed his minority takeover of the club back in February 2024, a period which saw him step down as team principal of the INEOS Grenadiers cycling team.

However, it emerged last June that Brailsford’s role at Man Utd would be scaled back as part of a reshuffle, leading to his return as director of sport for the wider INEOS group.

While his exit from United was actually formalised on April 30, a document on Companies House published on Thursday confirmed that Brailsford’s role as director of the club has now been terminated.

The former head of British cycling did play a major role in the restructuring of the club’s hierarchy, including the hiring of current CEO Omar Berrada, and was in charge of football operations for more than a year.

DON’T MISS: Roy Keane picks next Man Utd manager and Paul Scholes agrees – NOT Michael Carrick

Brailsford leaves his mark on Man Utd

While at the club he launched Mission 21, named in pursuit of the club’s 21st league title for the men’s team, along with Mission 1, aimed at securing a first-ever WSL title for the women’s team. Both projects were part of a wider Project 150 to rebuild the club to its former glory before it’s 150th birthday in 2028.

Brailsford was a leading figure in the revamp of the Carrington training complex, which was completed last August following a £50million refurbishment.

However, his hands-on involvement with United ended last June when he stepped away from the club to focus on Ratcliffe’s cycling team.

United currently sit third in the Premier League standings, having secured Champions League qualification with three matches to spare in what’s been a remarkable turnaround under interim boss Michael Carrick following the struggles last term.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.