Ratcliffe details blockbuster plans to sign ‘next Mbappe’ for Man Utd, as Real Madrid star praised

New Manchester United part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has provided an insight into his transfer plans, explaining how he wants to sign up-and-coming talents rather than costly stars such as Kylian Mbappe.

Ratcliffe emerged victorious from an eventful takeover race with Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim, purchasing a 25 per cent stake in Man Utd from the Glazer family. The 71-year-old is a Man Utd fan who is determined to help the club compete for major trophies once again, while also improving other aspects of the club such as its global appeal and Old Trafford.

Ever since it emerged that Ratcliffe and his INEOS team would have power over Man Utd’s football operations, the Red Devils have been linked with some major signings.

Targets include Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise and Benfica duo Joao Neves and Antonio Silva.

Man Utd were even tipped to rival Real Madrid for France superstar Mbappe, following his decision to leave Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer this summer.

But the lethal attacker is close to signing for Madrid on a five-year contract, while Ratcliffe has now shut down those transfer claims.

DON’T MISS: Seven Casemiro replacements Man Utd could buy this summer as they target perfect Kobbie Mainoo partner

During an appearance on the Geraint Thomas Cycling Club podcast, Ratcliffe was asked about potentially capturing Mbappe for Man Utd.

The British billionaire replied: “I would rather sign the next Mbappe rather than spend a fortune buying success.

Ratcliffe wants ‘next Kylian Mbappe’ at Man Utd

“It’s not that clever buying Mbappe. Anyone could figure that one out. More challenging is to find the next Mbappe or next Bellingham or next Roy Keane.”

Ratcliffe also labelled Real Madrid ace Jude Bellingham ‘great’, though the midfielder is not on Man Utd’s list of targets either.

“He is a great footballer. It’s not where our focus is, the solution isn’t spending a lot of money on a couple of great players,” he added.

“They [Man Utd] have done that, if you look at the last 10 years, they have spent a lot of money on a couple of great players.

“The first thing we need to do is get the right people in the right boxes who are managing and organising the club.

“And make sure we get recruitment right, it is such a vital part of football today.”

Ratcliffe, Brailsford to ‘resolve’ issues

Ratcliffe continued: “The two people who are most focused on it would be Dave [Sir Dave Brailsford] and myself, in terms of how we resolve it all.

“We’ve now got Omar Berrada of course, our new CEO from Manchester City, who is still on gardening leave at the moment, he’ll be a big part of it. But it’s Dave and myself really.

“You have to believe with Manchester United, if we get all the details right, all the right people in the right boxes, doing the right things in the right environment, that sporting elite environment that the results will drop out the bottom.

“Those things are not right at Manchester United today as we’ve said very clearly.

“It’s not a light switch, it’s a much longer road to travel because there’s so many aspects to it.”

Man Utd are next in action on March 30, when they travel to West London to face Brentford in the Premier League.

READ MORE: Ranking the 10 best goals Cristiano Ronaldo has scored, incl Man Utd free-kicks, Real Madrid bicycle