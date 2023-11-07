Sir Jim Ratcliffe could offer stunning lifeline to Mason Greenwood after striker experiment fails

A remarkable report claims Sir Jim Ratcliffe could be the catalyst behind Mason Greenwood being reintegrated into the Manchester United first-team, and who he’d replace at Old Trafford has been revealed.

Ratcliffe is primed to acquire a 25 percent stake in Manchester United. While that will only make the British billionaire a minority owner, he is expected to assume full control of all sporting matters at the club.

According to the Daily Express, one senior figure at Old Trafford who is ‘expected to leave under the new regime’ is CEO, Richard Arnold.

Arnold penned an open letter to Man Utd fans back on August 21. The purpose of the post was to set straight the club’s decision to not reintegrate Mason Greenwood into the first team,

Leaks from within the club in the week prior revealed Man Utd had were considering giving Greenwood a second chance.

Erik ten Hag was reportedly on board with bringing Greenwood in from the cold. Given how poorly United’s attackers have performed this season, it’s easy to see why.

However, the overwhelmingly negative response to the leaks ultimately saw Greenwood turfed out on loan to Spanish side Getafe.

But per The Express, Man Utd’s need to replace Anthony Martial, combined with the new regime potentially adopting a different stance, could see Greenwood playing for Man Utd once again next season.

Martial is out of contract in the summer. United hold an option for an extra 12 months, though the Frenchman has done little to warrant his contract being extended.

His record since the beginning of the 2020/21 campaign stands at 18 goals in 90 matches for the Red Devils.

Martial has increasingly become a lightning rod for criticism, with club icon Gary Neville among those aghast at why Martial is still at the club.

Martial cost a fee that could rise to £57.6m when signed from Monaco back in 2015. Martial was a teenager at the time and signing someone so young in the hope he’d develop into a world class player has not panned out as United hoped.

Martial out, Greenwood in?

The Express hint Martial will be moved on at season’s and and float the idea of Greenwood taking his place.

The Daily Mail recently reported Man Utd are targeting a more seasoned striker in January to help lighten the load on Rasmus Hojlund.

As such, United’s options at centre-forward next season could conceivably be Hojlund, Greenwood and a veteran they sign in January.

Among those under consideration is FC Porto’s Mehdi Taremi as well as Ivan Toney, though the Brentford ace is expected to cost £80m-plus. The likes of Arsenal and Chelsea are also confirmed admirers of Toney.

Key to Greenwood’s chances of turning out for Man Utd once again will be getting the go-ahead from Ratcliffe.

On that front, The Express state Ratcliffe and co ‘could take a different approach than Arnold […] and give Greenwood a chance to resume his career at Old Trafford.’

Greenwood was eased into the eleven after arriving on loan at Getafe, though has since established himself as a regular starter.

He’s been deployed on both wings as well as centrally so far and has returned three goals and two assists in nine appearances.

DON’T MISS: Crazy Man Utd transfer involving two Brazil internationals implodes despite ‘green light’