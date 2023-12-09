Sir Jim Ratcliffe delayed by Man Utd owners Glazers with Sheikh Jassim ‘flirting’ over new club

Manchester United face an agonising new wait for Sir Jim Ratcliffe to finalise his £1.4bn investment into the club amid claims that Sheikh Jassim is actively looking to buy a new club.

The Red Devils were first put up for sale by the Glazer family way back in November 2022, leading to a belief their long – and hugely unpopular – reign would soon come to an end. And while British business man Ratcliffe was ultimately chosen as the preferred bidder, it is not quite the full-scale together many Manchester United fans will have been hoping for.

Nonetheless, Ratcliffe’s 25 per cent purchase into the club appears to be a step in the right direction for many, given the 71-year-old will be given a significant hands-on role at United in an effort to turn around their fortunes.

To that end, he has quickly planned sweeping changes with chief executive Richard Arnold stepping down and a major appointment planned as sporting director.

And Ratcliffe having the ultimate say over all transfer incomings and outgoings at Man Utd, hope was growing that the club would awake from what many regard as a long slumber and further close that gap on the top European sides.

Yet some eight weeks after Ratcliffe and INEOS were named as the preferred bidders over his rival Sheikh Jassim, United are still no nearer formalising the official documentation.

Initially slotted to go through in mid-November, it now appears the race is on to get the deal finalised before Christmas Day, leaving United with a real fear that January transfer plans could also be impacted.

Explaining the delay, The Athletic blames the matter on legal structural matters.

Man Utd delay for Ratcliffe explained with Glazers blamed

The 25 per cent sale of United is being handled by US-based the Raine Group but their best efforts to speed up the process appear to have been hit by numerous hurdles.

Indeed, the sheer volume of paperwork, together with a perceived lack of will to hurry things along by the American-based Glazers, is seemingly not helping matters.

Nor is the fact that United’s shareholdings are shared among six members of the family, who are all required to use lawyers to go through that documentation.

And the fact that United, as a business, are registered in the Cayman Islands and listed on the New York Stock Exchange is not helping matters either.

However, there is an optimism that, once the deal does go through, the INEOS chief will prove to be the right choice and can lead the club into a bright new era at Old Trafford.

Sheikh Jassim targets Italian giants

Ratcliffe was ultimately seen as the preferred bidder to the Qatari investment group, led by Sheikh Jassim, who, despite putting up more money, was deemed to be a less sound investment for the future of the club.

It was reported at the time that when Ratcliffe’s bid was chosen, the Sheikh would be done with football and would walk away from trying to buy into the game, or any other club, despite links with Tottenham.

But now, according to La Repubblica, Sheikh Jassim and Co now have their eyes on the purchase of Inter Milan, who have run into all kinds of financial worries.

Those debts, said to total £340m which is owed to American firm, Oaktree, has seen the club having to part company with a number of their leading players over recent years.

Indeed, Romelu Lukaku (£97.5m) and Andre Onana (£47.1m) are just two of their star names that have been sacrificed in recent years to help make ends meet.

Now there is a real fear that Inter owner Stevan Zhang will be forced into the sale of more of the club’s crowned jewels, with Denzel Dumfries, Federico Dimarco and Nicolo Barella among those being eyed by a number of top clubs.

And while the club have no plans to sell their biggest asset of all in Lautaro Martinez, given they’re currently in talks over a bumper new deal, is it believed Zhang could look for an investment, or possibly even sell the club, to help manage that debt.

That’s where Sheikh Jassim and Co could come into play with the Qataris now said to be ‘flirting with a deal’ to buy into the stricken Serie A giants.

That news, of course, will be of no interest to United, though their fans will be keeping a close eye on developments to see how the matter progresses.

