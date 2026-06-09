Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ready to meet the wage demands of Elliot Anderson to bring him to Old Trafford, according to a report, as TEAMtalk reveals the latest on Manchester City’s chase for the Nottingham Forest midfielder.

Having already sealed a deal for Atalanta defensive midfielder Ederson Silva, Man Utd are now pressing ahead in their pursuit of Anderson.

With Casemiro leaving and Manuel Ugarte likely to leave Old Trafford, too, Man Utd want at least two new midfielders in the summer transfer window.

TEAMtalk has long reported Man Utd’s desire to sign Anderson, who is unlikely to stay at Nottingham Forest next season.

Anderson is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, and Man Utd believe that he would be perfect for manager Michael Carrick’s side.

However, Man City are also in the race for the former Newcastle United star.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on May 27 that Anderson has an agreement in principle in place over personal terms with Man City.

However, Man Utd are not giving up, according to The Guardian, who have reported that INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe is willing to meet Anderson’s wage demands.

Forest have turned down Man City’s opening bid of £80million for Anderson, and Man Utd believe that ‘he can be persuaded to move to Old Trafford’.

According to the report, Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe would be willing to pay £150,000 to Anderson.

The Guardian has reported: ‘Anderson’s salary at Forest is considerably higher at about £100,000 a week, and he can expect to receive a 50% increase on this regardless of which Manchester club he joins.

‘Sir Jim Ratcliffe remains intent on trimming costs at United but the club’s co-owner would be prepared to meet Anderson’s wage demands should the former Newcastle United player decide to join United rather than City.’

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Man City and Nottingham Forest still in talks over Elliot Anderson – sources

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has also reported that Man Utd still believe that Anderson could move to Old Trafford.

However, there are two stumbling blocks.

Firstly, Man City and Forest are in still in talks over a deal for Anderson, despite the Cityzens having their opening bid for the midfielder turned down.

With the 23-year-old already ready to move to the Etihad Stadium, Man Utd would have to move very fast.

The second and most important issue is the transfer fee that Forest want.

The Athletic reported in May that Forest want £125million for Anderson.

Had Forest been relegated to the Championship, then Man Utd would have been hopeful of getting a deal done for a lower price.

However, Forest are still a Premier League club, and Man Utd may have to fork out £125m for Anderson.

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