Sir Jim Ratcliffe increases Man Utd stake as impact on January transfer window comes to light

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has increased his stake in Manchester United, a move that could have a significant impact on what Ruben Amorim is able to spend on new players in the January transfer window.

Ratcliffe has injected a further £79million (€96m/$99m) in Man Utd to increase his overall stake and also changed ownership of his involvement to his INEOS company.

The British billionaire paid around £1.2billion for 27.7 per cent of the club earlier this year, agreeing to invest £237million as part of the Old Trafford transaction.

And, according to the Daily Mail, a filing listed on the US Securities and Exchange Commission has confirmed the final payment of £79m and a raise in shareholding to 28.94 per cent.

However, per the report, that £79m will not be made available to use in the upcoming winter window.

The payment, though, will strengthen the club’s finances and make funds available for investment in infrastructure.

INEOS have been ruthless in carrying out a wide range of cost-cutting measures since their arrival. Indeed, around 250 jobs have been cut since Ratcliffe’s arrival in an attempt to save somewhere between £35-45m.

That fresh injection will instead go to areas of need rather than be swallowed by more costs.

