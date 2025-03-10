Bruno Fernandes has been left frustrated by some of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's decisions

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has suggested that Bruno Fernandes is his favourite current player, with the INEOS chief also revealing the five transfer mistakes and giving his honest verdict on Marcus Rashford.

In a wide-ranging interview with BBC Sport, Ratcliffe did not hold back on the topics that Man Utd fans would love to hear about, including the future of head coach Riuben Amorim, who was appointed in the role only in November 2024 and is already said to be coming under pressure.

One of the areas that Man Utd have made mistakes as a club is signing players for big transfer fees.

Ratcliffe did not shy away from this controversial topic and lamented that Man Utd still had payments owed on players signed before he took control.

The INEOS chief has revealed that the Red Devils need to make a £17million payment for Jadon Sancho this summer, with the English winger leaving on loan for Chelsea at the start of the season.

The Man Utd co-owner has revealed that the Premier League club still owe payments for winger Antony, midfielder Casemiro, goalkeeper Andre Onana and striker Rasmus Hojlund as well.

Ratcliffe told BBC Sport: “If you look at the players we are buying this summer, that we didn’t buy, we’re buying Antony, we’re buying Casemiro, we’re buying Onana, we’re buying Hojlund, we’re buying Sancho.

“These are all things from the past, whether we like it or not, we’ve inherited those things and have to sort that out.

“For Sancho, who now plays for Chelsea and we pay half his wages, we’re paying £17m to buy him in the summer.”

Ratcliffe has also revealed that Man Utd have to keep Fernandes, saying that the Portugal international attacking midfielder is a “fantastic” player.

When asked whether he was suggesting those players were not good enough for Man Utd, he said: “Some are not good enough and some probably are overpaid, but for us to mould the squad that we are fully responsible for, and accountable for, will take time.

“We’ve got this period of transformation where we move from the past to the future.

“There are some great players in the squad as we know, the captain is a fabulous footballer. We definitely need Bruno, he’s a fantastic footballer.”

Fernandes has been on the books of Man Utd since 2020 when he joined from Sporting CP.

The 30-year-old attacking midfielder has scored 91 goals and given 79 assists in 275 appearances for the Red Devils.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe gives Marcus Rashford verdict

Ratcliffe has also shared his opinion on Man Utd’s decision to send Rashford out on loan in the January transfer window.

The English forward joined Aston Villa and is scheduled to stay at Villa Park until the end of the season.

TEAMtalk understands that Villa have the option to make Rashford’s loan deal permanent for £40million.

Ratcliffe said: “He’s moved out of Manchester and maybe that’s a good thing for him.

“I am very pleased he is doing well. It’s good to see because he has got tremendous talent, but for whatever reason it wasn’t working in Manchester for the past couple of seasons. But he is a very talented footballer, Rashford.”

Latest Man Utd news: Tickle interest, Camavinga blow

Man Utd have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Eduardo Camavinga .

There have been reports that Man Utd are keen on signing the midfielder from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

While there was a recent report claiming that Madrid are ready to sell Camavinga for £59million, it has now been revealed that the defending Spanish and European champions’ president Florentino Perez does not want to cash in on the France international, who can also operate as a left-back.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has reported that Chelsea are interested in signing Kobbie Mainoo.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Chelsea would jump at the chance to sign the Man Utd midfielder.

While the London club have been in contact with Mainoo’s agents over a potential move in the summer transfer window, his focus at the moment is playing well for the Red Devils.

Meanwhile, Man Utd have taken a shine to Wigan Athletic star Sam Tickle as they hunt a new goalkeeper.

