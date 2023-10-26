Sir Jim Ratcliffe nears first and significant Man Utd deal as stellar target says he’d ‘love’ to work with Ten Hag

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on the first new arrival of the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era at Old Trafford with a key appointment destined to join the club and aid Erik ten Hag in his quest to restore the club to past glories.

Ratcliffe has agreed a 25% purchase of Manchester United that will reduce the Glazers’ stakeholding in the club to 75% – and with it increase hopes that a full-blown takeover could one day be on the horizon. As part of the agreement, Ratcliffe will reportedly be given a major say in the club’s transfer policies, including overseeing the club’s incomings and outgoings and new player contract negotiations.

That is currently handled by director of football John Murtough, but Ratcliffe has his eyes on his own appointment to work under him in the form of Paul Mitchell.

Per reports, Ratcliffe has set his sights on naming the 42-year-old as their sporting director, with the former Wigan and MK Dons player carving out a big reputation during numerous high-profile roles off the field over the past 15 years.

Indeed, he has held roles at MK Dons (chief scout), Southampton (head of scouting), Tottenham (head of scouting) in England, before moving abroad, taking on more senior roles at RB Leipzig, New York Red Bull, Red Bull Bragantino and most recently, Monaco.

However, he has now been targeted by Ratcliffe for the soon-to-be-created sporting director role at United with Ratcliffe wanting a new figurehead at Old Trafford to help him oversee the club’s transfer strategy.

Any such appointment is subject to Ratcliffe’s appointment first being made official, with confirmation likely to arrive some time in November.

And that could see Mitchell sworn in not long afterwards and to help oversee United’s plans for the January transfer window.

Paul Mitchell keen to take Man Utd job

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, speaking to Givemesport, he understands Mitchell is very much keen on the appointment and has already given the green light to take the job, making it clear he would “love” to work for United and alongside Ten Hag.

“As I’ve exclusively reported, and have done all the way back since March, Paul Mitchell has been on INEOS’ radar. When INEOS first discussed Paul Mitchell, it was really more with a view to the group and Nice in particular. But now, if they get Manchester United, that’s a role that Mitchell would love to take.

“He is not the only candidate, but he is a leading candidate. He has left Monaco now and is back in Manchester, so this could be perfect timing for Mitchell to get his next job.”

What that would mean for Murtough, however, remains to be seen, with the 52-year-old rising through the ranks at Old Trafford after his arrival back in 2013, initially as the club’s academy manager.

However, Ratcliffe is adamant the club needs a new broom to come in and oversee the club’s recruitment with too much money having been wasted in their recruitment in recent years.

Ratcliffe, for example, did not rate United’s decision to spend £70m on the ageing Casemiro, having reportedly questioned the merits of spending such a hefty sum on a player whose better days were clearly behind him.

Given the Brazilian’s dip in recent weeks, United must now be wondering if Ratcliffe’s theory is right.

And Mitchell’s brief, should he come in, will be to ensure that all signings are carefully sourced and all fit in well with the club’s ethos and, most importantly, capable of adding something to the side.

