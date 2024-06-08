Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ready to turbo-charge a new era at Manchester United by making the ultimate sacrifice and waving farewell to one of INEOS’ biggest assets, it has been reported.

When British billionaire and lifelong fan Ratcliffe completed a buyout of a 27.7% stake in United from the Glazer family, as well as seizing control of football operations, it signalled a busy summer at Old Trafford. But there could be a complication with another of his footballing business interests, French club Nice.

Manchester United are preparing to accelerate his plans to speed up a new era under the INEOS chief as they aim to return to the top table of English and European football.

But Ratcliffe’s position as the boss at Nice has caused complications because both clubs are set to play in the Europa League next season after United’s FA Cup win.

While UEFA have given the green light for both to compete, more stringent measures will come in after a season which have made Ratcliffe consider selling the club he bought in 2019. The Independent are reporting that is also, in part, down to United’s desire to focus on United anyway.

Other factors, including the ongoing issues with TV deals in France, with no deals agreed and value forecasted to fall by 50% from £1bn to £500m.

In terms of a solution to the multi-club ownership issue, the current option on the table is to place Nice into a “blind trust” for the 2024-25 campaign, as Girona will need to be as they prepare for a Champions League campaign against sister club Manchester City.

Long-term though, questions remain over what Ratcliffe and INEOS will do with Nice.

Ratcliffe ringing the changes at United

Meanwhile, at United, big changes are expected. New staff including CEO Omar Berrada and technical director Jason Wilcox already in place, and sporting director Dan Ashworth still waiting in the wings on gardening leave as a compensation dispute with Newcastle rumbles on.

The future of manager Erik ten Hag is still very much unclear. Reports before the FA Cup final suggested he would be sacked, but after his side beat rivals Manchester City at Wembley, he remains in place as things stand.

After two trophies in two years, there is a sizeable section of the fanbase who want him to stay, but an eighth-place finish in the Premier League has piled pressure on the Dutchman and reports on Friday evening now claim Gareth Southgate has emerged as the leading candidate to replace him, with an explanation as to why also emerging.

