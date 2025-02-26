Manchester United’s decision to close the staff canteen and end their free lunches has been slammed as “embarrassing” but if the team’s results improve this will “quickly” be forgotten.

Minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has come under fire once again after news emerged that Man Utd are set to make 150-200 workers redundant – after 250 roles were removed in 2024.

Earlier this week, club CEO Omar Berrada said the Red Devils have lost money for the “past five consecutive years” and that this “cannot continue”.

In addition to the redundancies, United will stop giving staff free lunches at Old Trafford, which the club says will save them more than £1 million per year, and will receive fruit instead.

Now, former United defender Paul Parker says Ratcliffe’s decision puts the club “in a position where they’re like a lamb to the slaughter”. However, if results improve, fans “will accept it”.

He told AceOdds: “It’s not good when a story like this comes out, especially considering how things already are at the club. It’s the last thing the fans want to hear about. Stories like this shouldn’t come out. Regardless of how bad things are on the pitch, this just makes it worse. Maybe someone leaked it because they didn’t agree with the decision—it’s almost like a Robin Hood situation.

“It’s totally embarrassing, and it puts the club in a position where they’re like a lamb to the slaughter. To me, this decision doesn’t seem right.

If we look at the lower-level employees—what they earn and what they contribute—they are the ones who will suffer. And yet, they are exactly the kind of people the club needs.

“Many of them are lifelong Manchester United fans, with deep family connections to the club. I’m really not happy about this. But we also have to acknowledge that if results on the pitch improve after these layoffs, fans will forget about it quickly. If it can be proven that these changes make a difference, the fans will accept it.”

Problems on and off the field at Man Utd

This comes hot on the heels of head coach Ruben Amorim reportedly telling his squad to stop leaking team news to the media as his side languish down in 15th in the Premier League.

Moreover, some senior players have allegedly voiced doubts about his tactics and the formation he utilises as they, remarkably, sit 13 points above the relegation zone.

Elsewhere, United have reportedly warned staff that they could be sacked if they leak information to the press.

In an email sent to staff, that was leaked, Berrada explained that revealing club information to outside sources would be classed as ‘gross misconduct’ – something that could get workers fired.

Unless their is an upturn in form for United, the optics will look worse and worse for the Red Devils in the coming months.

Man Utd transfer roundup: Napoli eye United ‘flop’, Amorim eyes reunion

Napoli could take struggling Manchester United striker, Rasmus Hojlund, back to Serie A – but on one condition.

Reports suggest the Italian team would be interested in signing the Dane but for a much lower fee than the initial £64m (€77m, $81m) United paid.

Elsewhere, United are hopeful of signing Sporting CP starlet Geovany Quenda in the summer, a player who Amorim knows well from his time at the Portuguese giants.

And reports claim the 17-year-old will head to Manchester, even if they don’t qualify for any form of European football next season.

Finally, Fabrizio Romano has shut down speculation that Inter Milan are keen on signing struggling United midfielder Mason Mount this year.

