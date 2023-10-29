Sir Jim Ratcliffe to unlock ‘super expensive’ Man Utd signing after double Fabrizio Romano confirmation

Sir Jim Ratcliffe could be a deciding factor in Manchester United completing a “super expensive” signing in 2024, according to reports.

The British businessman, 71, is primed to purchase a 25 percent stake in the Red Devils. But despite the minority share, Ratcliffe is expected to assume full control of footballing operations from the moment the partial takeover is ratified.

When the takeover will be finalised was recently detailed by our sister site Football365. Fabrizio Romano also hinted “big changes” are expected both on and off the field at Man Utd.

Regarding transfers, Romano previously stressed centre-half could be the first port of call in 2024.

“As I’ve previously reported, we know Man Utd want a top centre-back for 2024, so we’re going to see a lot of names linked,” said Romano on Monday.

An all-star six-man shortlist has been drafted by United’s recruitment team. However, according to the latest from Caught Offside and Romano, one player in particular is coming to the fore.

In his Daily Briefing on Sunday, Romano ran the rule over United’s centre-back hunt.

“I told you United were already scouting some players such as Antonio Silva from Benfica, who’s considered a super talented centre-back,” said the trusted journalist.

“Staying in Portugal, a Sporting player called Goncalo Inacio who is left-footed and a different kind of centre-back, more technical than fast, is being looked at.”

Liverpool are also showing strong interest in Inacio who is reportedly viewed as a long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk at Anfield.

In any case, Romano went on to suggest it’s Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo who is United’s preferred option anyway.

Todibo wants Man Utd; Ratcliffe key?

“Jean-Clair Todibo is having an incredible season at Nice and was already very expensive last summer when United considered the possibility of signing him,” continued Romano.

“At that point Nice wanted €40m/€45m, so imagine now, with the club first in the Ligue 1 table, the boy is going to be super expensive – but Man Utd really like him.”

Todibo, 23, has formed an integral part of an unbreachable defensive line at Nice this term. The French club have remarkable conceded just four goals in 10 Ligue 1 outings, a defensive record that has helped them remain unbeaten and top the table ahead of Monaco and PSG.

Nice are owned by Ratcliffe’s INEOS group and per Caught Offside, it is that connection that could help unlock Todibo’s signing.

They state that despite the high expense Romano reference, the Ratcliffe connection ‘is likely to tip the balance’ in Man Utd’s favour.

Aiding United’s cause is the claim Todibo “would love to join Manchester United”. That news was relayed by Romano on Wednesday.

With Todibo and Man Utd both high on each other, as well as the looming connection to Nice through Ratcliffe, a transfer does look there for the making at some stage in 2024.

