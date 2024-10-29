Six Man Utd players who could benefit from Ruben Amorim being appointed as next manager

Ruben Amorim could help a lot of players at Man Utd

Ruben Amorim looks set to take over as Manchester United manager and his arrival will have a big impact on a lot of the players.

Amorim will look to make a lot of changes to the United squad and TEAMtalk sources have revealed that he has already begun identifying potential transfer targets.

But the transfer window isn’t currently open and the 39-year-old will have to initially work with the squad that Erik ten Hag has left him.

We’ve taken a look at six United players who could benefit from Amorim’s impending arrival at Old Trafford.

Lisandro Martinez

Amorim has favoured a 3-4-3 formation at Sporting and the manager may look to use a similar system at Old Trafford.

Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt both have experience playing in a back three and the formation could also suit Martinez.

The 26-year-old centre-back would have the role that Goncalo Inacio currently has at Sporting, playing on the left of the back three.

Inacio is tasked with bringing the ball out from the back and Martinez is known for his ball-playing ability and composure under pressure.

A back three should also ensure that the Argentina international isn’t exposed as often as he was in the opening weeks of the 2024/25 season.

Harry Amass

Wing-backs are a key part of Amorim’s 3-4-3 formation but Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have been plagued by injury problems.

Amorim could look to promote Amass, who is regarded as one of the best prospects at Old Trafford and would excel in a wing-back position.

Ten Hag played Diogo Dalot at left-back over the 17-year-old, but Amorim has shown that he will give opportunities to young players.

Nuno Mendes made his Sporting debut under Amorim in June 2020 at the age of 17 and developed into one of the best left-backs in the world before joining Paris Saint-Germain in 2021.

Geovany Quenda – who has been linked with United – is currently playing for the Sporting first team at the age of 17 and Amass will hope to make his debut under Amorim in the near future.

“The work that he has done and is continuing to do in developing young talent is the biggest reason for his success,” coach Joao Nuno Fonseca told Sky Sports.

“Sporting have an amazing academy with a lot of talent. And Ruben is a coach who has an ability to shape diamonds.”

Some clips of Harry Amass today vs City Signed from Watford in 2023. One of the standout U18s players this season. Lots of promising attributes. pic.twitter.com/WiuM37IfaG — Academy Arena (@academyarenaUTD) January 20, 2024

Manuel Ugarte

The last signing of the Ten Hag era, Ugarte joined United from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer in a deal worth an initial £42.1million.

But the midfielder didn’t break into Ten Hag’s side, making just one start and three substitute appearances in the Premier League.

He will get more opportunities under Amorim, who signed the Uruguay international from Famalicao in the summer of 2021.

Ugarte established himself as one of the best ball-winning midfielders in Europe during his two years at Sporting and was named in the Primeira Liga Team of the Year in 2022/23.

His impressive performances under Amorim earned him a £51.3million move to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2023.

“We talked about things that have nothing to do with football,” Ugarte said when asked about the manager. “I really like him, I learned a lot from him. I hope that in the future he will be my coach again.”

After a difficult season at PSG in 2023/24 and a slow start to his United career, Ugarte’s wish could soon become reality.

In the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga under Rúben Amorim, 21-year-old Manuel Ugarte ranked in the top 1% of midfielders in Europe for the following p90 metrics… ✅ Pass completion [91.6%]

✅ Ball recoveries [9.38]

✅ Tackles + interceptions [6.81]

✅ Tackles attempted [4.63]

✅… pic.twitter.com/shwo8O8ywf — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) October 29, 2024

Amad

Amad played a bit-part role under Ten Hag and found himself behind Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony in the pecking order.

The 22-year-old has really struggled for game time in recent weeks, starting just one of Ten Hag’s last six games in all competitions.

But he is one of the most technically gifted players at United and his ability to play in a central role could make him a success in Amorim’s system, where wingers invert and play like attacking midfielders.

The Ivory Coast international would be tasked with creating chances for his teammates while the wing-backs help provide the width and stretch the opposition.

Bruno Fernandes

Fernandes played in a very advanced role under former United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, registering 44 goals and 34 assists in 97 appearances.

He was used in a slightly deeper position by Ten Hag and was less prolific, scoring 29 goals and providing 32 assists in 120 appearances.

The Portugal international could have more freedom in Amorim’s 3-4-3 system, and he has previously expressed his admiration for his compatriot.

“Since Mr Amorim arrived at Sporting, it has been one of the teams to play the best football,” he said. “They have been consistent, the signings have been right and they are in a very good moment. It’s a very well prepared team.

“In relation to Amorim, he shows that he is prepared at this moment. Coaching Sporting and winning championships is not easy, Sporting went 20 years without winning championships and Amorim arrived and has already won two, this shows that the work has been done well.

“If he could manage to do the same in England, Spain or anywhere else, you will never know until you get there, but I’m sure his qualities are there for everyone to see.”

Man Utd’s Bruno Fernandes

Rasmus Hojlund

While Hojlund had a respectable record of 18 goals in 51 appearances under Ten Hag, the manager was not setting up his team to get the best out of him.

The 21-year-old striker spent too much time as an isolated target man, but he struggles with his back to goal and is not the best at holding off defenders.

He is at his best when running the channels and attacking crosses, prompting comparisons with Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Amorim catered his side to Gyokeres’ strengths, and the 26-year-old registered 57 goals and 19 assists in 64 appearances under the manager.

