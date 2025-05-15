Diogo Costa and Lucas Chevalier are two goalkeeper targets for Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is reported to have decided that replacing Andre Onana and signing a more reliable option in goal is a MUST for the Red Devils this summer, and with a report revealing the six names on his wanted list.

The Cameroon goalkeeper moved to Old Trafford in summer 2023 for a fee of £43.8m – making him the third most costly shot-stopper in the history of football. Having excelled in his solitary season with Inter Milan, whom he joined on a free transfer from Ajax, it was thought the capture of Onana would be key to helping Manchester United reach the next level.

However, the 29-year-old has been dogged by a series of inconsistent performances since moving to Old Trafford, with several high-profile clangers raising question marks over his mentality. And ever since being taken out of the limelight by Amorim earlier this season after two dreadful blunders in their Europa League quarter-final first leg at Lyon, it has seemed the writing has been on the wall for Onana.

Publicly, Amorim continues to back Onana, insisting the temporary removal from the side was to help him recover his focus. But privately, it has been strongly reported that the Portuguese boss has very little faith in the 48-times capped Cameroon international to deliver the consistent performances needed to enable United to catapult themselves back into the top reaches of English and European football.

In light of that, a report by Stretty News has revealed the six names United have shortlisted as potential replacements this summer – and FC Porto shot-stopper Diogo Costa is seemingly their No.1 pick.

However, given he is rated at a costly €45m (£38m, $50.5m) by the Portuguese side, together with the fact that money is tight at Old Trafford, the club has been wisely running the rule over a series of other names too.

Indeed, United are also understood to have scouted Lille’s Lucas Chevalier closely, with the player recently named as the Ligue 1 goalkeeper of the year.

AC Milan’s Mike Maignan is also understood to be under consideration, and the appeal of the Frenchman is that his deal at Milan is due to expire next summer, potentially meaning a cut-price move this summer could be on the cards.

Elsewhere in Italy, Parma’s Japanese stopper Zion Suzuki is also being tracked. While the list is completed by two south coast based Premier League stars in Brighton’s Bart Verbruggen and Aaron Ramsdale of Southampton.

Next Man Utd goalkeeper: Diogo Costa deal difficult; Ramsdale links genuine

United’s main stumbling block towards a deal for Costa is simply the price tag and the financial constraints the club finds themselves working under.

With strengthening needed across the park, Amorim has – probably correctly – put the emphasis on strengthening his attack, with the club only scoring a meagre 42 goals in 36 Premier League games, a tally only better than four other sides in the competition this season.

To that end, deals for both Liam Delap and Matheus Cunha are closing in and there is an optimism that United can afford to finance both moves before they need to consider outgoings.

Down the line, Amorim also needs at least one, probably two, midfielders to cover for the departure of Christian Eriksen and potentially Casemiro, though the prospects of the latter leaving this summer are not as strong as initially expected.

Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton – whom TEAMtalk sources state is now rated in the £80m bracket by the Eagles – is their priority target.

As a result, money for a new goalkeeper is not considered right at the top of United’s list, though sources confirm the situation could change if players, Onana among them, depart.

But given Porto want €45m for Costa, and with the player also wanted by neighbours Manchester City as a successor to Ederson, United are quite wisely running the rule over a series of other options.

Of those perhaps most gettable is Ramsdale, who can leave Southampton this summer for £25m owing to a clause in his contract and following their relegation from the Premier League.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that United have indeed watched him and run the rule over a potential move to Old Trafford, though as it stands, a move to West Ham appears more likely.

As for Chevalier, the Lille star has this week opened up on the possibility of moving to the Premier League this summer.

