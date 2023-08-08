Six Man Utd transfers reach critical stage, as double signing hinges on four major exits

Fresh talks regarding four Manchester United exits will take place this week, and Erik ten Hag’s next two arrivals hinge on clearing the deck, per a top source.

The Red Devils have already splashed the cash this summer, with Andre Onana, Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund banked.

The trio cost around £170m combined to sign, and with a well-documented restriction on the club’s summer budget, exits are required before more additions are made.

To that end, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed new rounds of talks will soon take place regarding a quartet of exits.

The players whose futures will be thrashed out one way or another are Harry Maguire, Fred, Scott McTominay and Donny van de Beek.

If United can offload one, two or even all three of the midfielders, they’ll be free to firm up their pursuit of Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat. If Maguire leaves, United will fix their gaze on Nice centre-back, Jean-Clair Todibo.

West Ham will have an important role to play in Man Utd’s plans given they’ve already bid for both Maguire and McTominay.

The Athletic confirmed £30m offers were lodged for each player on Monday evening. However, while the Maguire bid did come close to Man Utd’s £30m-£35m valuation, the McTominay effort was immediately rejected.

The Scotland international is reportedly valued £10m higher at the £40m mark. Whether the Hammers will return with the extra Man Utd crave remains to be seen.

Elsewhere, Van de Beek is being courted by Real Sociedad who require a replacement for the recently retired David Silva.

The ex-Man City icon suffered an ACL injury during pre-season and rather than go through the rigours of recovery aged 37, Silva opted to hang up his boots.

La Real have qualified for next season’s Champions League and need a replacement who can make things happen. Van de Beek is the player they’re turning to and a loan – believed to be with an option to buy – is being explored.

Finally, Fred is expected to leave via the permanent route and counts Fulham, Galatasaray and clubs in Saudi Arabia among his suitors.

Another player whose future will come under the microscope is goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Nottingham Forest are still attempting to sign the stopper despite moving for Arsenal’s Matt Turner first.

Forest’s two frontline goalkeepers from last season – Henderson and Keylor Navas – were both loanees and have since returned to their parent clubs. As such, a second addition between the sticks is required.

One exit-linked star who might not be turfed out after all is Anthony Martial. ESPN and the Daily Mail both suggested United will retain the Frenchman given it’s acknowledged Hojlund is viewed as something of a gamble by club chiefs.

READ MORE: Embarrassment for Man Utd as fourth summer signing rejects Ten Hag for European minnows