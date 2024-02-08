Six midfielders Man Utd could buy to replace Bruno Fernandes as gigantic bid fuels exit fears

Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz and Dani Olmo could all replace Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United.

Despite being the club captain at Old Trafford, Bruno Fernandes faces an uncertain future at Manchester United and they may need to sign a replacement.

Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal put an astronomical offer to Fernandes in the winter window and they are expected to make a renewed attempt to sign the midfielder in the summer.

While the Portugal international is a key player for Erik ten Hag’s side, United will have a big decision to make if Al Hilal are willing to offer around £100million.

We’ve taken a look at six attacking midfielders that United should target if Fernandes does leave Old Trafford in the summer.

Jamal Musiala

After growing up in Stuttgart, Musiala spent time in the academies of Southampton and Chelsea before moving back to Germany in 2019 at the age of 16 to join Bayern Munich.

He has since made over 140 first-team appearances for Bayern, establishing himself as one of the best young playmakers in the world.

The 20-year-old narrowly missed out on France Football’s Kopa Trophy and the Golden Boy award in 2023 after finishing as runner-up to Jude Bellingham.

He has also showcased his abilities against United, registering a brilliant assist in Bayern’s 4-3 win over the Red Devils earlier this season.

The attacking midfielder, who can also play as a left winger, is under contract with Bayern until June 2026 but there have been rumours that he is reluctant to sign an extension.

United would still have to break their transfer record to sign Musiala, who is not expected to move for anything below €100million.

How about this run from Jamal Musiala… 🤤 He sets up Serge Gnabry to strike the ball into the net! Bayern double their lead! ⚽️⚽️#UCL pic.twitter.com/IPOneEjWo7 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 20, 2023

Florian Wirtz

Having fully recovered from a serious knee injury he suffered in March 2022, Wirtz is now thriving under Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen.

The 20-year-old has registered eight goals and 15 assists in 28 appearances in 2023/24 and is helping Leverkusen mount a title challenge against Bayern Munich.

“When I was linked to Leverkusen, then I had to watch some of the videos, then I saw him and the way he played – this guy is a magician,” team-mate Victor Boniface told the Obi One Podcast when asked about Wirtz.

“We are not surprised what he is doing in the game because in training it’s crazy. When he’s with the ball nobody wants to mark him. He is so good, he is fast, he is strong and skilful.

“He has the strength, sometimes you see a number 10 that can use the ball without defending but he can do it all. He can defend, he can attack, it’s skilful.”

United have been credited with an interest in the Germany international but they will reportedly face competition from Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool.

Xavi Simons

A product of Barcelona’s La Masia academy, Simons also spent three years at Paris Saint-Germain before joining PSV Eindhoven in the summer of 2022.

The Netherlands international enjoyed a brilliant debut season at PSV, scoring 22 goals and registering 12 assists in 48 appearances in all competitions.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Ten Hag “was really keen” to bring his compatriot to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window.

But PSG ultimately triggered the buy-back clause in his contract, paying just £5.1million to bring the 20-year-old back to the Parc des Princes.

He is currently on a season-long loan at RB Leipzig and has continued to shine in Germany, where he has amassed seven goals and nine assists in all competitions.

Simons is one of the most highly-touted young players in Europe and United could reignite their interest in the versatile attacker in the summer.

Dani Olmo

Alongside Xavi Simons, Olmo also came through the youth ranks at Barcelona and they are now team-mates at RB Leipzig.

The Spain international – who was linked with Manchester City last summer – largely operates as a left-winger in RB Leipzig’s 4-4-2 formation, but he prefers to play in midfield.

“Where I feel most comfortable is in the middle of the pitch, between the lines behind the striker,” he told Sky Sports in 2023.

“That is where my team-mates know me best. I like to receive the ball, dribble, get into the position to shoot, to make that last pass, to make the combinations with my team-mates. I just like to play with the ball.”

He has struggled with injury problems in 2023/24 but made a remarkable start to the campaign, scoring a hat-trick against Bayern Munich in the DFL-Super Cup.

According the reports in Germany, the 25-year-old is now mulling over a fresh challenge at a bigger club and his RB Leipzig contract has a £52million release clause.

Morgan Gibbs-White

Plenty of eyebrows were raised in the summer of 2022 when Nottingham Forest signed Gibbs-White for a then club-record fee that could rise to £42million.

But the 24-year-old justified that price tag and won Forest’s Player of the Season award in 2022/23 after helping them avoid relegation to the Championship.

He also scored the winner in Forest’s 2-1 victory over United in December and his impressive form has attracted interest from Tottenham and Newcastle.

While Forest want to keep their prized asset at the City Ground, they have been charged with breaching the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules.

They may have to sell the England Under-21 international in the summer and United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe will reportedly instruct a new-look recruitment team to prioritise homegrown talent.

The midfielder, who can occupy a variety of attacking positions, is a boyhood United fan and would be very tempted by a switch to Old Trafford.

Stunning finish 💫

Cold celebration 🥶@Morgangibbs27 with a goal that will go down in City Ground folklore ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3Wx3w04w9f — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) December 30, 2023

Eberechi Eze

Since joining Crystal Palace from QPR in 2020, Eze has developed into one of the Premier League’s most exciting talents.

The 25-year-old has recently been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City and now looks ready to take that next big step in his career.

“This kid, no disrespect to Palace, could go on and play for one of the top teams,” former United defender Rio Ferdinand told TNT Sport.

“He’s got that individual brilliance; he’s got the awareness when he’s dribbling to keep his head up and bring others into play.

“I speak to other players that play against him, and they say he’s such an elusive player, unpredictable in the way that he carries the ball, but also [his strength].”

He signed a new contract at Selhurst Park in November but TEAMtalk sources stated that the deal included a substantial release clause.

