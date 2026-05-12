Sunderland's Noah Sadiki is one of Jason Wilcox's targets for Manchester United this summer

Manchester United are planning ‘a minimum of five’ and probably six new signings this summer, a report has claimed, while a £52m-rated Sunderland star, who sources can confirm is on the Red Devils’ radar, has opened the door to a transfer.

The Red Devils will be playing Champions League football next season and know they need a stronger squad to cope with the demands of high-level European football and what they hope will be a return to Premier League title contention next season.

If Manchester United continue the progress seen over the second half of this season under Michael Carrick, that seems like a realistic target for INEOS, who will back director of football Jason Wilcox with a sizeable kitty to further strengthen their ranks this summer.

As widely documented, United are prioritising midfield recruits, and it’s understood that at least two, and potentially three, new signings will be made to bolster the engine room.

However, the club have also identified other areas in which to strengthen and, according to a new update in The Sun, United are ‘set to make a minimum of five signings’ this summer, with Nottingham Forest standout Elliot Anderson, who is also on Man City’s radar, identified as their ‘dream transfer’.

The report explains: ‘United’s intention is to bring in three central midfielders, a left back and a back-up striker.

‘A new goalkeeper could also come in to provide support for No.1 Senne Lammens.’

As TEAMtalk has widely documented for several months, however, Anderson looks increasingly likely to join Manchester City this summer, and we understand that the belief in the corridors of power at the Etihad is that the departing Nottingham Forest man will make the move to the blue half of the city.

Furthermore, issues over his rising price tag – Forest could seek upwards of £100m and potentially as much as £120m per reports – has seen United having to reign in those hopes and draw up a list of midfield alternatives.

And while Brighton’s Carlos Baleba is very much back on their radar, United also have what’s understood to be a growing interest in Sunderland star Noah Sadiki, who has himself now seemingly opened the door on a potential summer move…

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Man Utd target Sadiki refuses to rule out Sunderland move

It recently emerged that Sunderland would seek as much as €60m (£52m, $70m) if they were to cash in on Sadiki this summer, who has arguably been the Black Cats’ standout performer in an excellent first season back among the elite for the Wearsiders.

Having paid a bargain £15m (€17.5m, $21m) over the summer, Regis Le Bris’ side would more than treble their initial outlay should a summer transfer be granted.

Sources have long since confirmed to TEAMtalk that Sadiki is a player of growing interest to United this summer.

Understandably, Sunderland would prefer to keep the 21-year-old at the Stadium of Light this summer, though the player himself appears to be doing little to distance himself from speculation over a departure.

“It is amazing to experience everything that is happening to me now,” Sadiki said on moving to the Premier League.

“Everything went so fast: the transfer to England just after the title in Belgium, and then immediately a starter in England. I haven’t even had time to really realise what has happened since my departure from Union SG.

“I talk about Union in England; the English know who they are and couldn’t ignore the performances in the Champions League.”

Questioned further on a possible summer switch, Sadiki added: “My future? I still have two matches to play with Sunderland, then the World Cup, which will be very special for the Congolese people.

“And as for the rest, we’ll see next season when the time is right.”

United are also on the trail of Atalanta star Ederson and, per our sources, the Brazilian star has greenlit a potential move to Old Trafford this summer if a deal can be struck, having been attracted by a hefty wage increase.

The Red Devils also continue to be linked with Sando Tonali, and an eye-catching report on Monday evening claimed the club are ‘preparing a full-scale transfer push’ to sign the Italian ‘superstar’ and with ‘a massive offer ready’ to tempt Newcastle into a sale.

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