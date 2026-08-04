SIX stars who could leave Man Utd revealed, as Romano confirms Everton deal ON

A reliable report has named the six stars who could depart Manchester United before the summer transfer window closes, and one of the six could be heading to Everton.

Man Utd still have work to do with regards to arrivals, with their midfield rebuild not complete until a third player arrives.

A new back-up goalkeeper (Karl Darlow) has joined, while 18-year-old winger, Tynan Thompson, is one for the future after arriving by way of Tottenham.

Further additions are anticipated, with United seeking to add a left-back and a third midfielder. Whether or not they sign a new left winger or striker hinges on whether they are able to offload Marcus Rashford or Joshua Zirkzee respectively.

Our insider, Graeme Bailey, brought news on Tuesday morning of Rashford now being on course to stay at Old Trafford.

That is music to the ears of Michael Carrick who can’t wait to work with the England international, though it’s not such good news for INEOS who had hoped to get Rashford and his club-leading wages off the books.

With Rashford no longer expected to go, a fresh update from The Athletic has named the six players for whom exits are a very real possibility.

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Six stars who could leave Man Utd named

Under a sub-heading of ‘Which players could be leaving’, the report explained: ‘Everton are eyeing Ethan Wheatley, United’s 20-year-old striker who had productive loan spells at League One sides Northampton Town and Bradford City last season.

‘There is interest in Joshua Zirkzee, and goalkeepers Radek Vitek and Altay Bayindir. Harry Amass and Toby Collyer are younger players who could leave.’

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently revealed Wheatley to Everton is ON, with The Toffees readying a ‘formal approach’.

Taking to X last weekend, he wrote: ‘EXCL: Everton are interested in Man United talented striker Ethan Wheatley.

‘#EFC preparing a proposal to make formal approach with Man United soon for the 20 year old forward.’

Zirkzee is obviously the highest profile player on the six-man list, and according to Gazzetta dello Sport, he’s said yes to signing for Juventus.

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The Serie A giant are overhauling their forward line and hope to preside over a loan deal that contains an option to buy for Zirkzee.

The Dutchman is reportedly open to leaving Man Utd amid a serious lack of opportunities ever since he arrived from Bologna two years ago.

Benjamin Sesko is the only other specialist striker in the first-team, though all three of Rashford, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha are more than capable of playing up top if and when required.

If United do let Zirkzee go, the Red Devils are expected to dip into the market for a more experienced option to provide cover in the position.

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