Sky Sports reporter confirms Man Utd transfer is ON as club-to-club talks advance

Manchester United are in talks with a Championship side for the transfer of a midfielder who it doesn’t appear has a future at Old Trafford.

It’s no secret Man Utd are in the market for new central midfielders in 2026. That area of their squad is ripe for heavy investment at a time when there are question marks over almost every midfielder currently at the club.

With the likes of Adam Wharton, Elliot Anderson and Carlos Baleba all targeted, the chances of ever making it in the first-team look bleak for Toby Collyer.

The 22-year-old was loaned to West Brom for the first half of the campaign before being recalled at the beginning of the month.

Collyer had barely featured for the Baggies prior to sustaining a calf injury, though with the academy graduate almost fully recovered from that issue, a new loan is being sought.

Sky Sports reporter, Danyal Khan, led the way, revealing a move to promotion-chasing Hull City is under discussion.

Khan wrote: “Hull City are in talks with Manchester United over a potential loan move for midfielder Toby Collyer.

“Collyer continuing his recovery from injury but nearing full fitness. Hull just a number of suitors for the 22-year-old.”

News of Hull being in talks with Man Utd for Collyer was quickly backed up by both talkSPORT and Ben Jacobs.

Hull currently sit seventh in the table and are only outside of the play-off places by goal difference.

Collyer could make an instant impact at Hull and potentially put himself in the shop window for a permanent move away from Man Utd in the summer.

Another United midfielder who looks destined to depart is Casemiro following the sacking of Ruben Amorim.

The former United boss was one of Casemiro’s biggest backers, and according to the Manchester Evening News, Amorim’s exit spells bad news for Casemiro.

The Brazilian’s deal expires in the summer and while Man Utd can trigger a one-year option, doing so would keep the veteran on his club-leading £350,000-a-week wages, which few would argue he justifies.

