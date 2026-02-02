Sky Sports reporter confirms Man Utd want £100m signing and ‘may even do two’ blockbuster deals

Manchester United are turning their attention to what’s shaping up to be a monumental summer window and one area of their squad will receive colossal investment that should break a record.

Never say never, but as things stand, it’s set to be a quiet end to the winter window at Old Trafford. Man Utd don’t intend to make any new signings in the final hours, and those who’ve been linked with exits – such as Manuel Ugarte and Joshua Zirkzee – will be retained.

United keeping their powder dry makes sense on two levels. Firstly, they only have an interim manager at the helm and secondly, they only have 14 matches left on their calendar. Excellent strength in depth is not as critical as it ordinarily would be for a club the size of Man Utd this season.

Accordingly, the focus is now on the summer window and per Sky Sports’ Rob Dorsett, United’s transfer record could fall.

Dorsett shed light on Man Utd’s transfer strategy under INEOS, and the aim is to go big when addressing specific areas of the squad on a window-to-window basis.

The attack was completely revamped last summer through the additions of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjmain Sesko. Next up is midfield.

United’s top three targets are well documented as being Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton and Elliot Anderson, none of whom were available to buy this window.

Of that trio, Dorsett stressed it’s Nottingham Forest’s Anderson who has has emerged ahead of Wharton and Baleba as United’s true No 1 option.

The expectation is a move could cost in excess of £100m, which would make the England international Man Utd’s all-time most expensive buy. The current record still belongs to Paul Pogba by way of his £89.3m arrival way back in 2016.

And per Dorsett, United fans shouldn’t be surprised if TWO big name midfielders arrive in the summer, not just one.

“Midfield is where Man Utd feel they will focus the bulk of their spend in the summer,” began Dorsett. “The way it was explained to me was: ‘if all of the club’s big targets became available in January they would jump at it, but not by paying over the odds’.

“Most clubs feel if you go for a big name in January (unless they are due to be out of contract), you pay a premium.

“Carlos Baleba at Brighton is on their list, Elliot Anderson at Nottingham Forest, they like Adam Wharton, and Joao Gomes at Wolves so there’s a number of options. They may even do two.

“Window by window, they are prioritising areas of the team. It’s a very data-led approach. Last summer the priority was to score more goals so that’s why they pumped [so much money] into three forward players.

“Now they are wanting to solve the next imbalance and are going to address midfield. I get the impression Anderson is top of the list but we’re talking over £100m.”

