Sky Sports reporter leaks Man Utd transfer ‘revolution’ with SIX deals coming

There’s a transfer ‘revolution’ on the horizon in Manchester United’s midfield, with a Sky Sports reporter revealing what he’s hearing on SIX deals.

While the arrival of the wildly impressive Senne Lammens must not be overlooked, the main focus of Man Utd’s transfer plans last summer laid in attack.

Big fees were dropped on Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko, and the trio have played major roles in putting Man Utd on the cusp of Champions League qualification.

Man Utd again intend to spend heavily in the upcoming summer, and this time, it’s the midfield that’s ripe for an overhaul.

According to the latest from Sky Sports reporter, Sacha Tavolieri, there’s six deals/moves – one of which is already confirmed – on the agenda.

Tavolieri began by discussing the departures and reaffirmed Casemiro is on the way out once his contract expires on June 30. Despite the Brazilian’s stellar season, there’ll be no U-turn.

Manuel Ugarte is also expected to make way, with Man Utd hopeful of recouping as much of the roughly £50m fee they paid PSG two summers ago.

The Uruguayan was termed ‘on his way out’ and Juventus were cited as a viable landing spot.

Tavolieri explained: ‘Juventus are closely monitoring the situation and believe that qualifying for the UEFA Champions League would significantly boost their chances of completing the transfer.

‘United value their player at around £35 million, and concrete discussions could begin as early as May or June, particularly regarding the structure of the transfer.

‘But the Old Lady is not alone: ​​Newcastle, Aston Villa and other clubs are also monitoring the situation.’

TEAMtalk also understands Turkish giants Galatasaray are ‘pushing hard’ to sign the midfield destroyer.

Kobbie Mainoo is fully expected to sign a new contract, and will follow Harry Maguire in committing his future to the Red Devils sooner rather than later.

Tavolieri stated Mainoo, 20, is ‘on the verge of extending his contract’ and is viewed internally as a ‘cornerstone’ of the wider United project.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your https://www.alamy.com/?login=1favourites list for news you can trust.

Three big Man Utd signings

Fabrizio Romano has insisted over the past 48 hours that Man Utd are gearing up for TWO major midfield additions this summer, not just one.

The usual suspects – Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton – remain on Man Utd’s radar. Numerous sources have confirmed Nottingham Forest’s Anderson is the No 1 target for Jason Wilcox and co.

Tavolieri suggested Man Utd aren’t being put off by Forest’s mammoth valuation, with the relegation-threatened side hoping to collect at least £100m and potentially as much as £120m.

That tallies with what our insider, Graeme Bailey, has been informed, with Forest hopeful of overseeing a bidding war between the two Manchester clubs at least.

Anderson is believed to favour a switch to Man City at this moment in time, though it’s by no means set in stone he’s heading to The Etihad.

Elsewhere, Tavolieri insisted Man Utd fans should keep an eye on Aston Villa’s Amadou Onana, who Man Utd hold long-standing interest in dating back multiple years.

He explained: ‘Two names stand out: Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest, where United remain in the running even though Forest are demanding a colossal sum of between £100 and £120 million. Manchester City are also interested.

‘Amadou Onana (Aston Villa) is another option. The Belgian midfielder could leave Villa for a significant fee. Ironically, he turned down Manchester United in 2024 when he left Everton.’

The third and final addition in midfield involves West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes, though that deal could be pushed back to a future window.

Man Utd are believed to view Fernandes as a viable long-term successor to Bruno Fernandes. Bruno has even requested Man Utd sign the West Ham Fernandes to ensure there’s a succession plan in place, according to The Sun.

But per Tavolieri, a move for Mateus Fernandes is ‘not a priority’ for Man Utd right now given Bruno is still in the building and firing on all cylinders.

That particular move may be one to watch out for in 2027, assuming another club hasn’t already swept in for the new Portugal international, of course.

What’s more, we’ve been informed West Ham have zero intention of selling Fernandes in the summer of 2026 anyway.

Latest Man Utd news – Butt & Scholes on next manager / Amad wants Carrick

In other news, Nicky Butt has named Michael Carrick as the “easy choice” to be Manchester United’s next permanent manager, but Paul Scholes has a “big” concern.

Elsewhere, Amad Diallo has backed interim boss Carrick to become the club’s permanent manager in a glowing endorsement of the job the former Red Devils midfielder has done so far.

READ NEXT: Ranking the 10 best wingers in the world right now: Yamal, Olise, Kvaratskhelia…